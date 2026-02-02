Function holoscan::viz::SetCursorPosCallback
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
-
void holoscan::viz::SetCursorPosCallback(void *user_pointer, CursorPosCallbackFunction callback)
Set the cursor position callback. The callback function is called when the cursor position changes. Coordinates are provided in screen coordinates, relative to the upper left edge of the content area.
- Parameters
user_pointer – user pointer value to be passed to the callback
callback – the new cursor callback or nullptr to remove the current callback
-
Previous Function holoscan::viz::SetCurrent
Next Function holoscan::viz::SetFont