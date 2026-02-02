Function holoscan::viz::Init(GLFWwindow *, InitFlags)

Initialize Holoviz using an existing GLFW window.

Note that this functionality is not supported when using the Wayland display server protocol and statically linking GLFW. Reason: GLFW maintains a global variable with state when using Wayland. When statically linking the GLFW library binaries (which is the default for the Holoviz library) there are different global for the app binary, which creates the GLFW windon and the Holobiz binary, which is trying to use it. This results in a segfault.