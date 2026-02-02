Function holoscan::viz::ImageChromaLocation

Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
void holoscan::viz::ImageChromaLocation(ChromaLocation x_chroma_location, ChromaLocation y_chroma_location)

Defines the location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma samples.

Parameters

  • x_chroma_location – chroma location in x direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in width (420 and 422). Default is COSITED_EVEN.

  • y_chroma_location – chroma location in y direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in height (420). Default is COSITED_EVEN.

