Function holoscan::get_well_formed_name

Function Documentation

static inline std::string holoscan::get_well_formed_name(const char *name, const std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> &io_list)

Get a well-formed port name from a given name and IO specification list.

When the input name is null or empty, this method attempts to determine an appropriate port name based on the following rules:

  • If there is exactly one port, use its name

  • Otherwise return an empty string

Parameters

  • name – The input port name (can be null or empty).

  • io_listMap of IO specifications containing port names and their specs.

Returns

A well-formed port name or empty string if no appropriate name can be determined.

