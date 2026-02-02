Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.10.0  Template Function holoscan::slerp_interpolate(K, const Pose2&, const Pose2&)

Template Function holoscan::slerp_interpolate(K, const Pose2&, const Pose2&)

Function Documentation

template<typename K>
Pose2<K> holoscan::slerp_interpolate(K p, const Pose2<K> &a, const Pose2<K> &b)

Spherical linear interpolation between two 2D poses.

This uses the formula a^(1-p) * b^p where a and b are matrix transformations. This can be simplified into a * (a^-1 * b)^p

Template Parameters

K – Scalar type.

Parameters

  • p – Interpolation parameter (0.0 returns a, 1.0 returns b).

  • a – First pose.

  • b – Second pose.

Returns

Interpolated pose using matrix exponentiation.

Previous Function holoscan::set_log_pattern
Next Template Function holoscan::slerp_interpolate(K, const Pose3<K>&, const Pose3<K>&)
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 2, 2026
content here