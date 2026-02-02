Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.10.0  Template Function holoscan::pose3_exp

Template Function holoscan::pose3_exp

Function Documentation

template<typename K>
Pose3<K> holoscan::pose3_exp(const Vector6<K> &tangent)

Exponential map of SE(3) which maps a tangent space element to the manifold space.

For SE(3) this function encodes the tangent space as a six-dimensional vector (px, py, pz, rx, ry, rz) where (px, py, pz) is the translation component and (rx, ry, rz) is the scaled rotation axis.

Template Parameters

K – Scalar type.

Parameters

tangent – Tangent space vector (tx, ty, tz, rx, ry, rz).

Returns

Pose on the SE(3) manifold.

Previous Template Function holoscan::pose2_magnitude
Next Template Function holoscan::pose3_log
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 2, 2026
content here