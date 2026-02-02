Variable holoscan::kDefaultTCPIPSegmentSize

The default TCP/IP segment size used by UCX.

If the user has not explicitly set UCX_TCP_TX_SEG_SIZE and UCX_TCP_RX_SEG_SIZE, they will be set to this default value.

UCX’s default value of 8k results in slow TCP/IP + cuda_copy performance. Changing to 128k should substantially improve performance of GPU tensor transfers.

If this value is reduced from 128k, it will be necessary to also reduce kDefaultUcxSerializationBufferSize for UcxSerializationBuffer to a smaller value as that buffer must be smaller than this segment size.