Variable holoscan::kDefaultUcxSerializationBufferSize

constexpr size_t holoscan::kDefaultUcxSerializationBufferSize = 130048

The default size of the serialization buffer in bytes.

The max bcopy size used for the active message header will be slightly less than UCX_TCP_TX_SEG_SIZE and UCX_TCP_RX_SEG_SIZE which default to 8 kB. Note that this value can be overridden by setting environment variable HOLOSCAN_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_SIZE. Setting HOLOSCAN_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_SIZE will automatically set UCX_TCP_TX_SEG_SIZE and UCX_TCP_RX_SEG_SIZE if they were not explicitly set by the user.

  • allocator (std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>, optional): The allocator used to allocate/free the buffer memory. If no allocator is set, an UnboundedAllocator will be used.

  • buffer_size (size_t, optional): The size of the buffer in bytes (Defaults to holoscan::kDefaultSerializationBufferSize). The max buffer size that can be used depends on the maximum header size that can be sent by the UCX ucx_am_send_nbx call used within the GXF UCX extension. That header size is affected by the segment size set for the transport layer. For TCP/IP the segment size is controlled by UCX_TCP_TX_SEG_SIZE and UCX_TCP_RX_SEG_SIZE.

