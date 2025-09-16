Class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver
Defined in File annotated_double_buffer_receiver.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver
class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver : public nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver
AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver class tracks every received message with a MessageLabel timestamp.
Application authors are not expected to use this class directly. It will be automatically configured for input ports specified via
Operator::setupwhen data flow tracking is enabled.
Parameters
See DoubleBufferReceiver for more details.
Public Functions
AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver() = default
gxf_result_t receive_abi(gxf_uid_t *uid)
This function overrides the DoubleBufferReceiver::receive_abi() function. It first calls the base class’ receive_abi() function and extracts the MessageLabel from the received message. It then adds a new OperatorTimestampLabel to the MessageLabel and updates the Operator’s input message label.
inline holoscan::Operator *op()
inline void op(holoscan::Operator *op)
Sets the associated operator for this AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver.
create_input_port() function.
- Parameters
op – The operator that this receiver is attached to.
