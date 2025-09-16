GXF by Example

GXF components in Holoscan can perform a multitude of sub-tasks ranging from data transformations, to memory management, to entity scheduling. In this section, we will explore an nvidia::gxf::Codelet component which in Holoscan is known as a “GXF extension.” Holoscan (GXF) extensions are typically concerned with application-specific sub-tasks such as data transformations, AI model inference, and the like.

The lifecycle of a Codelet is composed of the following five stages.

initialize - called only once when the codelet is created for the first time, and use of lightweight initialization. deinitialize - called only once before the codelet is destroyed, and used for lightweight deinitialization. start - called multiple times over the lifecycle of the codelet according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources. stop - called multiple times over the lifecycle of the codelet according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start . tick - called when the codelet is triggered, and is called multiple times over the codelet lifecycle; even multiple times between start and stop .

The flow between these stages is detailed in Fig. 26.

Fig. 26 Sequence of method calls in the lifecycle of a Holoscan extension

In this section, we will implement a simple recorder that will highlight the actions we would perform in the lifecycle methods. The recorder receives data in the input queue and records the data to a configured location on the disk. The output format of the recorder files is the GXF-formatted index/binary replayer files (the format is also used for the data in the sample applications), where the gxf_index file contains timing and sequence metadata that refer to the binary/tensor data held in the gxf_entities file.

The developer can create their Holoscan extension by extending the Codelet class, implementing the extension functionality by overriding the lifecycle methods, and defining the parameters the extension exposes at the application level via the registerInterface method. To define our recorder component, we would need to implement some of the methods in the Codelet .

First, clone the Holoscan project from here and create a folder to develop our extension such as under gxf_extensions/my_recorder .

Tip Using Bash we create a Holoscan extension folder as follows. Copy Copied! git clone https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/holoscan-sdk.git cd clara-holoscan-embedded-sdk mkdir -p gxf_extensions/my_recorder

In our extension folder, we create a header file my_recorder.hpp with a declaration of our Holoscan component.

Listing 32 gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.hpp



Copy Copied! #include <string> #include "gxf/core/handle.hpp" #include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp" #include "gxf/std/receiver.hpp" #include "gxf/std/transmitter.hpp" #include "gxf/serialization/file_stream.hpp" #include "gxf/serialization/entity_serializer.hpp" class MyRecorder : public nvidia::gxf::Codelet { public: gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override; gxf_result_t initialize() override; gxf_result_t deinitialize() override; gxf_result_t start() override; gxf_result_t tick() override; gxf_result_t stop() override; private: nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>> receiver_; nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer>> my_serializer_; nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> directory_; nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> basename_; nvidia::gxf::Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_; // File stream for data index nvidia::gxf::FileStream index_file_stream_; // File stream for binary data nvidia::gxf::FileStream binary_file_stream_; // Offset into binary file size_t binary_file_offset_; };





Next, we can start implementing our lifecycle methods in the my_recorder.cpp file, which we also create in gxf_extensions/my_recorder path.

Our recorder will need to expose the nvidia::gxf::Parameter variables to the application so the parameters can be modified by configuration.

Listing 33 registerInterface in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.cpp



Copy Copied! #include "my_recorder.hpp" gxf_result_t MyRecorder::registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) { nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result; result &= registrar->parameter( receiver_, "receiver", "Entity receiver", "Receiver channel to log"); result &= registrar->parameter( my_serializer_, "serializer", "Entity serializer", "Serializer for serializing input data"); result &= registrar->parameter( directory_, "out_directory", "Output directory path", "Directory path to store received output"); result &= registrar->parameter( basename_, "basename", "File base name", "User specified file name without extension", nvidia::gxf::Registrar::NoDefaultParameter(), GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL); result &= registrar->parameter( flush_on_tick_, "flush_on_tick", "Boolean to flush on tick", "Flushes output buffer on every `tick` when true", false); // default value `false` return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result); }





For pure GXF applications, our component’s parameters can be specified in the following format in the YAML file:

Listing 34 Example parameters for MyRecorder component



Copy Copied! name: my_recorder_entity components: - name: my_recorder_component type: MyRecorder parameters: receiver: receiver serializer: my_serializer out_directory: /home/user/out_path basename: my_output_file # optional # flush_on_tick: false # optional





Note that all the parameters exposed at the application level are mandatory except for flush_on_tick , which defaults to false , and basename , whose default is handled at initialize() below.

This extension does not need to perform any heavy-weight initialization tasks, so we will concentrate on initialize() , tick() , and deinitialize() methods, which define the core functionality of our component. At initialization, we will create a file stream and keep track of the bytes we write on tick() via binary_file_offset .

Listing 35 initialize in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.cpp



Copy Copied! gxf_result_t MyRecorder::initialize() { // Create path by appending receiver name to directory path if basename is not provided std::string path = directory_.get() + '/'; if (const auto& basename = basename_.try_get()) { path += basename.value(); } else { path += receiver_->name(); } // Initialize index file stream as write-only index_file_stream_ = nvidia::gxf::FileStream("", path + nvidia::gxf::FileStream::kIndexFileExtension); // Initialize binary file stream as write-only binary_file_stream_ = nvidia::gxf::FileStream("", path + nvidia::gxf::FileStream::kBinaryFileExtension); // Open index file stream nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result = index_file_stream_.open(); if (!result) { return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result); } // Open binary file stream result = binary_file_stream_.open(); if (!result) { return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result); } binary_file_offset_ = 0; return GXF_SUCCESS; }





When de-initializing, our component will take care of closing the file streams that were created at initialization.

Listing 36 deinitialize in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.cpp



Copy Copied! gxf_result_t MyRecorder::deinitialize() { // Close binary file stream nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result = binary_file_stream_.close(); if (!result) { return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result); } // Close index file stream result = index_file_stream_.close(); if (!result) { return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result); } return GXF_SUCCESS; }





In our recorder, no heavyweight initialization tasks are required, so we implement the following; however, we would use start() and stop() methods for heavyweight tasks such as memory allocation and deallocation.

Listing 37 start/stop in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.cpp



Copy Copied! gxf_result_t MyRecorder::start() { return GXF_SUCCESS; } gxf_result_t MyRecorder::stop() { return GXF_SUCCESS; }





Tip For a detailed implementation of start() and stop() , and how memory management can be handled therein, please refer to the implementation of the UCX extension.

Finally, we write the component-specific functionality of our extension by implementing tick() .

Listing 38 tick in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.cpp



Copy Copied! gxf_result_t MyRecorder::tick() { // Receive entity nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> entity = receiver_->receive(); if (!entity) { return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(entity); } // Write entity to binary file nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> size = my_serializer_->serializeEntity(entity.value(), &binary_file_stream_); if (!size) { return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(size); } // Create entity index nvidia::gxf::EntityIndex index; index.log_time = std::chrono::system_clock::now().time_since_epoch().count(); index.data_size = size.value(); index.data_offset = binary_file_offset_; // Write entity index to index file nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> result = index_file_stream_.writeTrivialType(&index); if (!result) { return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result); } binary_file_offset_ += size.value(); if (flush_on_tick_) { // Flush binary file output stream nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result = binary_file_stream_.flush(); if (!result) { return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result); } // Flush index file output stream result = index_file_stream_.flush(); if (!result) { return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result); } } return GXF_SUCCESS; }





As a final step, we must register our extension so it is recognized as a component and loaded by the application executor. For this we create a simple declaration in my_recorder_ext.cpp as follows.

Listing 39 gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder_ext.cpp



Copy Copied! #include "gxf/std/extension_factory_helper.hpp" #include "my_recorder.hpp" GXF_EXT_FACTORY_BEGIN() GXF_EXT_FACTORY_SET_INFO(0xb891cef3ce754825, 0x9dd3dcac9bbd8483, "MyRecorderExtension", "My example recorder extension", "NVIDIA", "0.1.0", "LICENSE"); GXF_EXT_FACTORY_ADD(0x2464fabf91b34ccf, 0xb554977fa22096bd, MyRecorder, nvidia::gxf::Codelet, "My example recorder codelet."); GXF_EXT_FACTORY_END()





GXF_EXT_FACTORY_SET_INFO configures the extension with the following information in order:

UUID which can be generated using scripts/generate_extension_uuids.py which defines the extension id

extension name

extension description

author

extension version

license text

GXF_EXT_FACTORY_ADD registers the newly built extension as a valid Codelet component with the following information in order:

UUID which can be generated using scripts/generate_extension_uuids.py which defines the component id (this must be different from the extension id),

fully qualified extension class,

fully qualifies base class,

component description

To build a shared library for our new extension which can be loaded by a Holoscan application at runtime we use a CMake file under gxf_extensions/my_recorder/CMakeLists.txt with the following content.

Listing 40 gxf_extensions/my_recorder/CMakeLists.txt



Copy Copied! # Create library add_library(my_recorder_lib SHARED my_recorder.cpp my_recorder.hpp ) target_link_libraries(my_recorder_lib PUBLIC GXF::std GXF::serialization yaml-cpp ) # Create extension add_library(my_recorder SHARED my_recorder_ext.cpp ) target_link_libraries(my_recorder PUBLIC my_recorder_lib ) # Install GXF extension as a component 'holoscan-gxf_extensions' install_gxf_extension(my_recorder) # this will also install my_recorder_lib # install_gxf_extension(my_recorder_lib) # this statement is not necessary because this library follows `<extension library name>_lib` convention.





Here, we create a library my_recorder_lib with the implementation of the lifecycle methods, and the extension my_recorder which exposes the C API necessary for the application runtime to interact with our component.

To make our extension discoverable from the project root we add the line:

Copy Copied! add_subdirectory(my_recorder)

to the CMake file gxf_extensions/CMakeLists.txt .

Tip To build our extension, we can follow the steps in the README.

At this point, we have a complete extension that records data coming into its receiver queue to the specified location on the disk using the GXF-formatted binary/index files.