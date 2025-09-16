Enabling Exclusive Display Mode
By default, applications use a borderless full screen window managed by the window manager. Because the window manager also manages other applications, applications may suffer a performance hit. To improve performance, exclusive display mode can be used with Holoscan’s new visualization module (Holoviz), allowing the application to bypass the window manager and render directly to the display. Refer to the Holoviz documentation for details.
