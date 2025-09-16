NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
Logging

Overview

The Holoscan SDK uses the Logger module to convey messages to the user. These messages are categorized into different severity levels (see below) to inform users of the severity of a message and as a way to control the number and verbosity of messages that are printed to the terminal. There are two settings which can be used for this purpose:

  • Logger level

  • Logger format

Logger Level

Messages that are logged using the Logger module have a severity level, e.g., messages can be categorized as INFO, WARN, ERROR, etc.

The default logging level for an application is to print out messages with severity INFO or above, i.e., messages that are categorized as INFO, WARN, ERROR, and CRITICAL. You can modify this default by calling set_log_level() (C++/Python) in the application code to override the SDK default logging level and give it one of the following log levels.

  • TRACE

  • DEBUG

  • INFO

  • WARN

  • ERROR

  • CRITICAL

  • OFF

#include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp>

int main() {
  holoscan::set_log_level(holoscan::LogLevel::WARN);
  // ...
  return 0;
}

from holoscan.logger import set_log_level

def main():
    set_log_level(LogLevel::WARN)
    # ...

if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

Additionally, at runtime, the user can set the HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL environment variable to one of the values listed above. This provides users with the flexibility to enable printing of diagnostic information for debugging purposes when an issue occurs.

export HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL=TRACE

Note

Under the hood, Holoscan SDK uses GXF to execute the computation graph. By default, this GXF layer uses the same logging level as Holoscan SDK. If it is desired to override the logging level of this executor independently of the Holoscan SDK logging level, environment variable HOLOSCAN_EXECUTOR_LOG_LEVEL can be used. It supports the same levels as HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL.

Note

For distributed applications, it can sometimes be useful to also enable additional logging for the UCX library used to transmit data between fragments. This can be done by setting the UCX environment variable UCX_LOG_LEVEL to one of: fatal, error, warn, info, debug, trace, req, data, async, func, poll. These have the behavior as described here: UCX log levels.

Logger Format

When a message is printed out, the default message format shows the message severity level, filename:linenumber, and Sthe message to be printed.

For example:

[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:114] Rx message value1: 51
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:115] Rx message value2: 54

You can modify this default by calling set_log_pattern() (C++/Python) in the application code to override the SDK default logging format.

The pattern string can be one of the following pre-defined values

  • SHORT : prints message severity level, and message

  • DEFAULT : prints message severity level, filename:linenumber, and message

  • LONG : prints timestamp, application, message severity level, filename:linenumber, and message

  • FULL : prints timestamp, thread id, application, message severity level, filename:linenumber, and message

#include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp>

int main() {
  holoscan::set_log_pattern("SHORT")
  // ...
  return 0;
}

from holoscan.logger import set_log_pattern

def main():
    set_log_pattern("SHORT")
    # ...

if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

With this logger format, the above application would display messages with the following format:

[info] Rx message value1: 51
[info] Rx message value2: 54

Alternatively, the pattern string can be a custom pattern to customize the logger format. Using this string pattern:

"[%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S.%e] [%n] [%^%l%$] [%s:%#] %v";

The following format will be displayed:

[2023-06-27 14:22:36.073] [holoscan] [info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:114] Rx message value1: 51
[2023-06-27 14:22:36.073] [holoscan] [info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:115] Rx message value2: 54

For more details on custom formatting and details of each flag, please see the spdlog wiki page.

Additionally, at runtime, the user can also set the HOLOSCAN_LOG_FORMAT environment variable to modify the logger format. The accepted string pattern is the same as the string pattern for the set_log_pattern() api mentioned above.

Precedence of Logger Level and Logger Format

The HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL environment variable takes precedence and overrides the application settings, such as Logger::set_log_level() (C++/Python).

When HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL is set, it determines the logging level. If this environment variable is unset, the application settings are used if they are available. Otherwise, the SDK’s default logging level of INFO is applied.

Similarly, the HOLOSCAN_LOG_FORMAT environment variable takes precedence and overrides the application settings, such as Logger::set_log_pattern() (C++/Python).

When HOLOSCAN_LOG_FORMAT is set, it determines the logging format. If this environment variable is unset, the application settings are used if they are available. Otherwise, the SDK’s default logging format depending on the current log level (FULL format for DEBUG and TRACE log levels. DEFAULT format for other log levels) is applied.

Calling the Logger in Your Application

The C++ API uses the HOLOSCAN_LOG_XXX() macros to log messages in the application. These macros use the fmtlib format string syntax for their format strings.

Note

Holoscan automatically checks HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL environment variable and sets the log level when the Application class instance is created. However, those log level settings are for Holoscan core or C++ operator (C++)’s logging message (such as HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO macro), not for Python’s logging. Users of the Python API should use the built-in logging module to log messages. You must configure the logger before use (logging.basicConfig(level=logging.INFO)):

>>> import logging
>>> logger = logging.getLogger("main")
>>> logger.info('hello')
>>> logging.basicConfig(level=logging.INFO)
>>> logger.info('hello')
INFO:main:hello

