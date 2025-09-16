Using Holoscan Operators, Resources, and Types in GXF Applications
For users who are familiar with the GXF development ecosystem, we provide an export feature to leverage native Holoscan code as GXF components to execute in GXF applications and Graph Composer.
For a streamlined approach wrapping a native C++ Holoscan operator as a GXF codelet, review the
wrap_operator_as_gxf_extension as described below.
For a granular approach wrapping multiple operators and resources, review the
wrap_holoscan_as_gxf_extension as described below.
1. Creating compatible Holoscan Operators
This section assumes you are already familiar with how to create a native C++ operator.
To ensure compatibility with GXF codelets, it is recommended to specify
holoscan::gxf::Entity as the type for input and output ports in
Operator::setup(OperatorSpec& spec). This is demonstrated in the implementations of PingTxNativeOp and PingRxNativeOp. In contrast, the built-in operators PingTxOp and PingRxOp use different specifications. Note that specifying the type is currently for annotation purposes only, as the Holoscan SDK does not validate input and output types. However, this behavior may change in the future.
For more details regarding the use of
holoscan::gxf::Entity, follow the documentation on Interoperability between GXF and native C++ operators.
2. Creating the GXF extension that wraps the operator
To wrap the native operator as a GXF codelet in a GXF extension, we provide the CMake
wrap_operator_as_gxf_extension function in the SDK. An example of how it wraps
PingTxNativeOp and
PingRxNativeOp can be found here.
It leverages the CMake target names of the operators defined in their respective
CMakeLists.txt(ping_tx_native_op, ping_rx_native_op)
The function parameters are documented at the top of the WrapOperatorAsGXFExtension.cmake file (ignore implementation below).
Use the Holoscan SDK script
generate_extension_uuids.py to generate UUIDs for GXF-wrapped components.
3. Using your wrapped operator in a GXF application
This section assumes you are familiar with how to create a GXF application.
As shown in the
gxf_app/CMakeLists.txt here, you need to list the following extensions in
create_gxe_application() to use your wrapped codelets:
GXF::std
gxf_holoscan_wrapper
The name of the CMake target for the created extension, defined by the
EXTENSION_TARGET_NAMEargument passed to
wrap_operator_as_gxf_extensionin the previous section.
The codelet class name (defined by the
CODELET_NAMESPACE::CODELET_NAME arguments passed to
wrap_operator_as_gxf_extension in the previous section) can then be used as a component
type in a GXF application node, as shown in the YAML app definition of the example, connecting the two ping operators.
Holoscan SDK provides several granular CMake macros to make resources and operators compatible with a GXF application.
1. Wrapping a
holoscan::Resource
as a
GXF::Component
Holoscan SDK provides the CMake
generate_gxf_resource_wrapper function to wrap a resource for GXF. The function takes a
Holoscan SDK
Resource class and applies a wrapper template to produce the following:
C++ source and header code wrapping the resource for GXF;
A CMake build target to compile the code to a shared library;
GXF C++ macro source code to use in an extension.
For instance, the
wrap_holoscan_as_gxf_extension demonstrates wrapping a resource as follows:
generate_gxf_resource_wrapper(RESOURCE_HDRS RESOURCE_SRCS EXT_CPP_CONTENT
RESOURCE_CLASS myres::PingVarCustomNativeRes
COMPONENT_NAME PingVarCustomNativeResComponent
COMPONENT_NAMESPACE myexts
COMPONENT_TARGET_NAME gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_custom_native_res_lib
HASH1 0xc4c16b8d6ef94a01
HASH2 0x8014ce5b3e9602b1
INCLUDE_HEADERS ping_variant_custom_native_res.hpp
PUBLIC_DEPENDS ping_variant_custom_native_res
COMPONENT_TARGET_PROPERTIES
LIBRARY_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY ${CMAKE_CURRENT_BINARY_DIR}
)
The result of this function call in the example build context is as follows:
Generates C++ source and header code wrapping the
myres::PingVarCustomNativeResresource in the GXF-compatible
myexts::PingVarCustomNativeResComponentclass. Output C++ file locations are stored in the
RESOURCE_HDRSand
RESOURCE_SRCSCMake variables.
Defines a build target named
gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_custom_native_res_lib. Running
cmake --build <build-dir> --target <gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_custom_native_res_lib>will build the GXF resource wrapper depending on
ping_variant_custom_native_res.
Appends a GXF factory macro C++ code snippet to the
EXT_CPP_CONTENTCMake variable for later use.
Repeat this step to wrap any other resources to include in your extension.
Use the Holoscan SDK script
generate_extension_uuids.py to generate UUIDs for GXF-wrapped components.
2. Wrapping a
holoscan::Operator
as a
GXF::Component
Holoscan SDK provides the CMake
generate_gxf_operator_wrapper function to wrap an operator for GXF. Like the Resource wrapper above, this function
creates C++ source and header code wrapping the operator as well as a build target to build the operator wrapper’s shared lib. Unlike the
earlier example, this function does not itself generate a GXF extension.
The
wrap_holoscan_as_gxf_extension demonstrates wrapping an operator as follows:
generate_gxf_operator_wrapper(TX_CODELET_HDRS TX_CODELET_SRCS EXT_CPP_CONTENT
OPERATOR_CLASS "myops::PingVarTxNativeOp"
CODELET_NAME PingVarTxNativeOpCodelet
CODELET_NAMESPACE myexts
HASH1 0x35545ef8ae1541c5
HASH2 0x8aef3c2078fc50b4
CODELET_TARGET_NAME gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_tx_native_op_lib
DESCRIPTION "Ping Tx Native Operator codelet"
INCLUDE_HEADERS ping_variant_tx_native_op.hpp
PUBLIC_DEPENDS ping_variant_tx_native_op
CODELET_TARGET_PROPERTIES
LIBRARY_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY ${CMAKE_CURRENT_BINARY_DIR}
)
The result of this function call in the example build context is as follows:
Generates C++ source and header code wrapping the
myop::PingVarTxNativeOpoperator resource in the GXF-compatible
myexts::PingVarTxNativeOpCodeletclass. Output C++ file locations are stored in the
TX_CODELET_HDRSand
TX_CODELET_SRCSCMake variable.
Defines a build target named
gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_tx_native_op_lib. Running
cmake --build <build-dir> --target <gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_tx_native_op_lib>will build the GXF ping operator wrapper depending on
ping_variant_tx_native_op.
Appends a GXF factory macro C++ code snippet to the
EXT_CPP_CONTENTCMake variable for later use.
Repeat this step to wrap any other operators to include in your extension.
3. Generating a combined GXF Extension
Holoscan SDK provides the CMake
generate_gxf_extension function to bundle wrapped components in a GXF extension template. The function
accepts extension details and C++ GXF function content generated from the preceding sequence of wrapping function calls.
Each component registered in the GXF extension can then be instantiated by the GXF component factory at application runtime.
The
wrap_holoscan_as_gxf_extension demonstrates generating a GXF extension as follows:
generate_gxf_extension(
EXTENSION_TARGET_NAME gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_ext
EXTENSION_NAME PingVarCustomNativeResExtension
EXTENSION_DESCRIPTION
"Ping Variant Custom Native extension. Includes wrapped Holoscan custom resource and tx/rx operators"
EXTENSION_AUTHOR "NVIDIA"
EXTENSION_VERSION "${holoscan_VERSION}"
EXTENSION_LICENSE "Apache-2.0"
EXTENSION_ID_HASH1 0x2b8381ed5c2740a1
EXTENSION_ID_HASH2 0xbe586c019eaa87be
INCLUDE_HEADERS
${RESOURCE_HDRS}
${TX_CODELET_HDRS}
${RX_CODELET_HDRS}
PUBLIC_DEPENDS
gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_custom_native_res_lib
gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_tx_native_op_lib
gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_rx_native_op_lib
EXTENSION_TARGET_PROPERTIES
LIBRARY_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY ${CMAKE_CURRENT_BINARY_DIR}
EXT_CPP_CONTENT "${EXT_CPP_CONTENT}"
)
The
generate_gxf_extension function call generates a CMake build target
gxf_wrapped_ping_variant_ext
to build the GXF extension shared library. The resulting extension may be included in a GXF context
to make the custom resource and Tx/Rx operators available to the GXF application.
4. Using your wrapped components in a GXF application
This section assumes you are familiar with how to create a GXF application.
GXF extensions generated with Holoscan SDK wrappings rely on the Holoscan Wrapper extension. When listing extensions in your application manifest, please ensure dependencies are observed in order:
GXF::std
ucx_holoscan_extension
gxf_holoscan_wrapper
Your custom wrapper extension name
Review the example YAML app definition for a demonstration of how a custom resource can be used as a parameter to the tx operator in the app.