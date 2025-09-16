The following table gives a rough categorization of the available condition types to help better understand their purpose and how they are assigned. More detailed descriptions of the individual conditions are given in the following sections.

Condition Name Classification Associated With MessageAvailableCondition message-driven single input port ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition message-driven single input port MultiMessageAffordableCondition message-driven multiple input ports MultiMessageAffordableTimeoutCondition message-driven single or multiple input ports DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition message-driven single output port PeriodicCondition clock-driven operator as a whole CountCondition other operator as a whole BooleanCondition execution-driven operator as a whole AsynchronousCondition execution-driven operator as a whole MemoryAvailableCondition other single holoscan::Allocator CudaStreamCondition message-driven (CUDA sync) single input port CudaEventCondition message-driven (CUDA sync) single input port CudaBufferAvailableCondition message-driven (CUDA sync) single input port

Here, the various message-driven conditions are associated with an input port (receiver) or output port (transmitter). Message-driven conditions that are associated with a single input port are typically assigned via the IOSpec::condition method ( C++ / Python ) method as called from an operator’s setup ( C++ / Python ) method. Those associated with multiple input ports would instead be assigned via the OperatorSpec::multi_port_condition method ( C++ / Python ) method as called from an operator’s setup ( C++ / Python ) method.

All other condition types are typically passed as either a positional or keyword argument during operator construction in the application’s compose method (i.e. passed to make_operator()() in C++ or the operator class’s constructor in Python). Once these conditions are assigned, they automatically enforce the associated criteria for that transmitter/receiver as part of the conditions controlling whether the operator will call compute . Due to the AND combination of conditions discussed above, all ports must meet their associated conditions in order for an operator to call compute .

As of Holoscan v2.8, it is also possible to add a message-based condition that takes a “receiver” or “transmitter” argument as a positional argument to Fragment::make_operator (C++) or the operator’s constructor (Python). Any “receiver” or “transmitter” parameter of the condition should be specified via a string-valued argument that takes the name of the port to which the condition would apply. The SDK will then take care of automatically swapping in the actual underlying Receiver or Transmitter object used by the named port when the application is run. As a concrete example, if the setup method of an operator had set a ConditionType::kNone (C++) condition on an input port, but we want to add a MessageAvailableCondition without modifying that setup method. This could be done via:

Copy Copied! // assuming that an operator has an input port named "in1" we could explicitly create a condition for this port via auto in1_condition = make_condition<MessageAvailableCondition>("in1_condition", Arg("min_size_", static_cast<uint64_t>(1)), Arg("receiver", "in1")); // then `in1_condition` can be passed as an argument to the `Fragment::make_operator` call for the operator

or equivalently, in Python

Copy Copied! # assuming that an operator has an input port named "in1" we could explicitly create a condition for this port via in1_condition = MessageAvailableCondition(fragment, name="in1_condition", min_size=1, receiver="in"); # then in1_condition can be passed as a positional argument to the operator's constructor

The PeriodicCondition is clock-driven. It automatically takes effect based on timing from it’s associated clock. The CountCondition is another condition type that automatically takes effect, stopping execution of an operator after a specified count is reached.