GXF Core C APIs

Maximum number of components in an entity or an extension can be up to 1024 .

gxf_result_t GxfComponentTypeId(gxf_context_t context, const char* name, gxf_tid_t* tid);

Gets the GXF unique type ID (TID) of a component.

Get the unique type ID which was used to register the component with GXF. The function expects the fully qualified C++ type name of the component including namespaces.

Example of a valid component type name: nvidia::gxf::test::PingTx

parameter: context A valid GXF context. parameter: name The fully qualified C++ type name of the component. parameter: tid The returned TID of the component. returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.

gxf_result_t GxfComponentTypeName(gxf_context_t context, gxf_tid_t tid, const char** name);

Gets the fully qualified C++ type name GXF component typename

Get the unique typename of the component with which it was registered using one of the GXF_EXT_FACTORY_ADD*() macros

parameter: context A valid GXF context. parameter: tid The unique type ID (TID) of the component with which the component was registered. parameter: name The returned name of the component. returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.

gxf_result_t GxfComponentName(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid, const char** name);

Gets the name of a component.

Each component has a user-defined name which was used in the call to GxfComponentAdd . Usually the name is specified in the GXF application file.

parameter: context A valid GXF context. parameter: cid The unique object ID (UID) of the component. parameter: name The returned name of the component. returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.

gxf_result_t GxfComponentEntity(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid, gxf_uid_t* eid);

Gets the unique object ID of the entity of a component

Each component has a unique ID with respect to the context and is stored in one entity. This function can be used to retrieve the ID of the entity to which a given component belongs.

parameter: context A valid GXF context. parameter: cid The unique object ID (UID) of the component. parameter: eid The returned UID of the entity. returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.

gxf_result_t GxfComponentAdd(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_tid_t tid, const char* name, gxf_uid_t* cid);

Adds a new component to an entity.

An entity can contain multiple components and this function can be used to add a new component to an entity. A component must be added before an entity is activated, or after it was deactivated. Components must not be added to active entities. The order of components is stable and identical to the order in which components are added (see GxfComponentFind ).

parameter: context A valid GXF context. parameter: eid The unique object ID (UID) of the entity to which the component is added. parameter: tid The unique type ID (TID) of the component to be added to the entity. parameter: name The name of the new component. Ownership is not transferred. parameter: cid The returned UID of the created component. returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.

gxf_result_t GxfComponentAddToInterface(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_uid_t cid, const char* name);

Adds an existing component to the interface of an entity.

An entity can holds references to other components in its interface, so that when finding a component in an entity, both the component this entity holds and those it refers to will be returned. This supports the case when an entity contains a subgraph, then those components that has been declared in the subgraph interface will be put to the interface of the parent entity.

parameter: context A valid GXF context. parameter: eid The unique object ID (UID) of the entity to which the component is added. parameter: cid The unique object ID of the component. parameter: name The name of the new component. Ownership is not transferred. returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.

gxf_result_t GxfComponentFind(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_tid_t tid, const char* name, int32_t* offset, gxf_uid_t* cid);

Finds a component in an entity.

Searches components in an entity which satisfy certain criteria: component type, component name, and component min index. All three criteria are optional; in case no criteria is given the first component is returned. The main use case for component min index is a repeated search which continues at the index which was returned by a previous search.

In case no entity with the given criteria was found GXF_ENTITY_NOT_FOUND is returned.

parameter: context A valid GXF context. parameter: eid The unique object ID (UID) of the entity which is searched. parameter: tid The component type ID (TID) of the component to find (optional). parameter: name The component name of the component to find (optional). Ownership not transferred. parameter: offset The index of the first component in the entity to search. Also contains the index of the component which was found. parameter: cid The returned UID of the searched component. returns: GXF_SUCCESS if a component matching the criteria was found, GXF_ENTITY_NOT_FOUND if no component matching the criteria was found, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.

gxf_result_t GxfComponentType(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid, gxf_tid_t* tid);

Gets the component type ID (TID) of a component.

parameter: context A valid GXF context. parameter: cid The component object ID (UID) for which the component type is requested. parameter: tid The returned TID of the component. returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.

gxf_result_t GxfComponentPointer(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, gxf_tid_t tid, void** pointer);

Verifies that a component exists, has the given type, gets a pointer to it.