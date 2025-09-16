Creating Operators

When assembling a C++ application, two types of operators can be used:

Native C++ operators: custom operators defined in C++ without using the GXF API, by creating a subclass of holoscan::Operator . These C++ operators can pass arbitrary C++ objects around between operators. GXF Operators: operators defined in the underlying C++ library by inheriting from the holoscan::ops::GXFOperator class. These operators wrap GXF codelets from GXF extensions. Examples are VideoStreamReplayerOp for replaying video files, FormatConverterOp for format conversions, and HolovizOp for visualization.

Note It is possible to create an application using a mixture of GXF operators and native operators. In this case, some special consideration to cast the input and output tensors appropriately must be taken, as shown in a section below.

The lifecycle of a holoscan::Operator is made up of three stages:

start() is called once when the operator starts, and is used for initializing heavy tasks such as allocating memory resources and using parameters.

compute() is called when the operator is triggered, which can occur any number of times throughout the operator lifecycle between start() and stop() .

stop() is called once when the operator is stopped, and is used for deinitializing heavy tasks such as deallocating resources that were previously assigned in start() .

All operators on the workflow are scheduled for execution. When an operator is first executed, the start() method is called, followed by the compute() method. When the operator is stopped, the stop() method is called. The compute() method is called multiple times between start() and stop() .

If any of the scheduling conditions specified by Conditions are not met (for example, the CountCondition would cause the scheduling condition to not be met if the operator has been executed a certain number of times), the operator is stopped and the stop() method is called.

We will cover how to use Conditions in the Specifying operator inputs and outputs (C++) section of the user guide.

Typically, the start() and the stop() functions are only called once during the application’s lifecycle. However, if the scheduling conditions are met again, the operator can be scheduled for execution, and the start() method will be called again.

Fig. 15 The sequence of method calls in the lifecycle of a Holoscan Operator

Warning If Python bindings are going to be created for this C++ operator, it is recommended to put any cleanup of resources allocated in the initialize() and/or start() methods into the stop() method of the operator and not in its destructor. This is necessary as a workaround to a current issue where it is not guaranteed that the destructor always gets called prior to Python application termination. The stop() method will always be explicitly called, so we can be assured that any cleanup happens as expected.

We can override the default behavior of the operator by implementing the above methods. The following example shows how to implement a custom operator that overrides start, stop, and compute methods.

Listing 2 The basic structure of a Holoscan Operator (C++)



Copy Copied! #include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp" using holoscan::Operator; using holoscan::OperatorSpec; using holoscan::InputContext; using holoscan::OutputContext; using holoscan::ExecutionContext; using holoscan::Arg; using holoscan::ArgList; class MyOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(MyOp) MyOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { } void start() override { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::start()"); } void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::compute()"); }; void stop() override { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::stop()"); } };





To create a custom operator in C++, it is necessary to create a subclass of holoscan::Operator . The following example demonstrates how to use native operators (the operators that do not have an underlying, pre-compiled GXF Codelet).

Code Snippet: examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp

Listing 3 examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp



Copy Copied! #include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp" class ValueData { public: ValueData() = default; explicit ValueData(int value) : data_(value) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::ValueData(): {}", data_); } ~ValueData() { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::~ValueData(): {}", data_); } void data(int value) { data_ = value; } int data() const { return data_; } private: int data_; }; namespace holoscan::ops { class PingTxOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingTxOp) PingTxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1"); spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2"); } void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { auto value1 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++); op_output.emit(value1, "out1"); auto value2 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++); op_output.emit(value2, "out2"); }; int index_ = 1; }; class PingMxOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingMxOp) PingMxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1"); spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2"); spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1"); spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2"); spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { auto value1 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1").value(); auto value2 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2").value(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message received (count: {})", count_++); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value1: {}", value1->data()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value2: {}", value2->data()); // Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter value1->data(value1->data() * multiplier_); value2->data(value2->data() * multiplier_); op_output.emit(value1, "out1"); op_output.emit(value2, "out2"); }; private: int count_ = 1; Parameter<int> multiplier_; }; class PingRxOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp) PingRxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { // // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using 'spec.input()' // // with 'IOSpec::kAnySize'. // // The old way is to use 'spec.param()' with 'Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;'. // spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {}); spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", IOSpec::kAnySize); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override { auto value_vector = op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (count: {}, size: {})", count_++, value_vector.size()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data()); }; private: // // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, the following line is no longer needed. // Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_; int count_ = 1; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops class MyPingApp : public holoscan::Application { public: void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; // Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10)); auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMxOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3)); auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx"); // Define the workflow add_flow(tx, mx, {{"out1", "in1"}, {"out2", "in2"}}); add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}}); } }; int main(int argc, char** argv) { auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>(); app->run(); return 0; }





In this application, three operators are created: PingTxOp , PingMxOp , and PingRxOp

The PingTxOp operator is a source operator that emits two values every time it is invoked. The values are emitted on two different output ports, out1 (for odd integers) and out2 (for even integers). The PingMxOp operator is a middle operator that receives two values from the PingTxOp operator and emits two values on two different output ports. The values are multiplied by the multiplier parameter. The PingRxOp operator is a sink operator that receives two values from the PingMxOp operator. The values are received on a single input, receivers , which is a vector of input ports. The PingRxOp operator receives the values in the order they are emitted by the PingMxOp operator.

As covered in more detail below, the inputs to each operator are specified in the setup() method of the operator. Then inputs are received within the compute() method via op_input.receive() and outputs are emitted via op_output.emit() .

Note that for native C++ operators as defined here, any object including a shared pointer can be emitted or received. For large objects such as tensors, it may be preferable from a performance standpoint to transmit a shared pointer to the object rather than making a copy. When shared pointers are used and the same tensor is sent to more than one downstream operator, you should avoid in-place operations on the tensor or race conditions between operators may occur.

If you need to configure arguments or perform other setup tasks before or after the operator is initialized, you can override the initialize() method. This method is called once before the start() method.

Example:

Copy Copied! void initialize() override { // Register custom type and codec for serialization register_converter<std::array<float, 3>>(); gxf::GXFExecutor::register_codec<std::vector<InputSpec>>( "std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>", true); // Set up prerequisite parameters before calling Operator::initialize() auto frag = fragment(); // Check if an argument for 'allocator' exists auto has_allocator = std::find_if( args().begin(), args().end(), [](const auto& arg) { return (arg.name() == "allocator"); }); // Create the allocator if no argument is provided if (has_allocator == args().end()) { allocator_ = frag->make_resource<UnboundedAllocator>("allocator"); add_arg(allocator_.get()); } // Call the parent class's initialize() method to complete the initialization. // Operator::initialize must occur after all arguments have been added. Operator::initialize(); // After Operator::initialize(), the operator is ready for use and the parameters are set int multiplier = multiplier_; HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Multiplier: {}", multiplier); }

For details on the register_converter() and register_codec() methods, refer to holoscan::ComponentBase::register_converter() for the custom parameter type and the section on object serialization for distributed applications.

In the example holoscan::ops::PingMxOp operator above, you have a parameter multiplier that is declared as part of the class as a private member using the param() templated type:

Copy Copied! Parameter<int> multiplier_;

It is then added to the OperatorSpec attribute of the operator in its setup() method, where an associated string key must be provided. Other properties can also be mentioned such as description and default value:

Copy Copied! // Provide key, and optionally other information spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2);

Note If your parameter is of a custom type, you must register that type and provide a YAML encoder/decoder, as documented under holoscan::ComponentBase::register_converter()

See the Configuring operator parameters section to learn how an application can set these parameters.

To configure the input(s) and output(s) of C++ native operators, call the spec.input() and spec.output() methods within the setup() method of the operator.

The spec.input() and spec.output() methods should be called once for each input and output to be added. The OperatorSpec object and the setup() method will be initialized and called automatically by the Application class when its run() method is called.

These methods ( spec.input() and spec.output() ) return an IOSpec object that can be used to configure the input/output port.

By default, the holoscan::MessageAvailableCondition and holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition conditions are applied (with a min_size of 1 ) to the input/output ports. This means that the operator’s compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port and the downstream operator’s input port (queue) has enough capacity to receive the message.

Copy Copied! void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in"); // Above statement is equivalent to: // spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in") // .condition(ConditionType::kMessageAvailable, Arg("min_size") = static_cast<uint64_t>(1)); spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out"); // Above statement is equivalent to: // spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out") // .condition(ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable, Arg("min_size") = static_cast<uint64_t>(1)); ... }

In the above example, the spec.input() method is used to configure the input port to have the holoscan::MessageAvailableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port of the operator. Similarly, the spec.output() method is used to configure the output port to have the holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s compute() method will not be invoked until the downstream operator’s input port has enough capacity to receive the message.

If you want to change this behavior, use the IOSpec::condition() method to configure the conditions. For example, to configure the input and output ports to have no conditions, you can use the following code:

Copy Copied! void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in") .condition(ConditionType::kNone); spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out") .condition(ConditionType::kNone); // ... }

The example code in the setup() method configures the input port to have no conditions, which means that the compute() method will be called as soon as the operator is ready to compute. Since there is no guarantee that the input port will have a message available, the compute() method should check if there is a message available on the input port before attempting to read it.

The receive() method of the InputContext object can be used to access different types of input data within the compute() method of your operator class, where its template argument ( DataT ) is the data type of the input. This method takes the name of the input port as an argument (which can be omitted if your operator has a single input port), and returns the input data. If input data is not available, the method returns an object of the holoscan::expected<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>, holoscan::RuntimeError> type. The holoscan::expected<T, E> class template is used to represent expected objects, which can either hold a value of type T or an error of type E . The expected object is used to return and propagate errors in a more structured way than using error codes or exceptions. In this case, the expected object can hold either a std::shared_ptr<ValueData> object or a holoscan::RuntimeError class that contains an error message describing the reason for the failure.

The holoscan::RuntimeError class is a derived class of std::runtime_error and supports accessing more error information, for example, with the what() method.

In the example code fragment below, the PingRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type std::shared_ptr<ValueData> . The receive() method is used to access the input data. The maybe_value is checked to be valid or not with the if condition. If there is an error in the input data, the error message is logged and the operator throws the error. If the input data is valid, we can access the reference of the input data using the value() method of the expected object. To avoid copying the input data (or creating another shared pointer), the reference of the input data is stored in the value variable (using auto& value = maybe_value.value() ). The data() method of the ValueData class is then called to get the value of the input data.

Copy Copied! // ... class PingRxOp : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp) PingRxOp() = default; void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in"); } void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&, holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override { auto maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in"); if (!maybe_value) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to receive message - {}", maybe_value.error().what()); // [error] Failed to receive message - InputContext receive() Error: No message is received from the input port with name 'in' throw maybe_value.error(); // or `return;` } auto& value = maybe_value.value(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Message received (value: {})", value->data()); } };

Internally, message passing in Holoscan is implemented using the Message class, which wraps a std::any object and provides a type-safe interface to access the input data. The std::any class is a type-safe container for single values of any type and is used to store the input and output data of operators. The std::any class is part of the C++ standard library and is defined in the any header file.

Since the Holoscan SDK uses GXF as an execution engine, the holoscan::Message object is also encapsulated in a nvidia::gxf::Entity object when passing data among Holoscan native operators and GXF operators. This ensures that the data is compatible with the GXF framework.

If the input data is expected to be from a GXF operator or a tensor (in both cases, the data is an instance of nvidia::gxf::Entity ), the holoscan::gxf::Entity class can be used in the template argument of the receive method to access the input data. The holoscan::gxf::Entity class is a wrapper around the nvidia::gxf::Entity class (which is like a dictionary object) and provides a way to get a tensor and to add a tensor to the entity.

The Holoscan SDK provides built-in data types called Domain Objects, defined in the include/holoscan/core/domain directory. For example, the holoscan::Tensor is a Domain Object class that represents a multi-dimensional array of data, which is interoperable with the underlying GXF class ( nvidia::gxf::Tensor ). The holoscan::Tensor class provides methods to access the tensor data, shape, and other properties. Passing holoscan::Tensor objects to/from GXF operators is supported.

Tip The holoscan::Tensor class is a wrapper around the DLManagedTensorContext struct holding a DLManagedTensor object. As such, it provides a primary interface to access tensor data and is interoperable with other frameworks that support the DLPack interface. See the interoperability section for more details.

In the example below, the TensorRx operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type holoscan::gxf::Entity .

Copy Copied! // ... class TensorRxOp : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(TensorRxOp) TensorRxOp() = default; void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); } void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&, holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override { // Type of 'maybe_entity' is holoscan::expected<holoscan::gxf::Entity, holoscan::RuntimeError> auto maybe_entity = op_input.receive<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); if (maybe_entity) { auto& entity = maybe_entity.value(); // holoscan::gxf::Entity& // Get a tensor from the entity if it exists. // Can pass a tensor name as an argument to get a specific tensor. auto tensor = entity.get<holoscan::Tensor>(); // std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> if (tensor) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("tensor nbytes: {}", tensor->nbytes()); } } } };

If the entity contains a tensor, the get method of the holoscan::gxf::Entity class can be used to retrieve the tensor. The get method returns a std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> object, which can be used to access the tensor data. The nbytes method of the holoscan::Tensor class is used to get the number of bytes in the tensor.

By using the holoscan::TensorMap class, which stores a map of tensor names to tensors ( std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>> ), the code that receives an entity object containing one or more tensor objects can be updated to receive a holoscan::TensorMap object instead of a holoscan::gxf::Entity object. The holoscan::TensorMap class provides a way to access the tensor data by name, using a std::unordered_map -like interface.

Copy Copied! // ... class TensorRxOp : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(TensorRxOp) TensorRxOp() = default; void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<holoscan::TensorMap>("in"); } void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&, holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override { // Type of 'maybe_entity' is holoscan::expected<holoscan::TensorMap, holoscan::RuntimeError> auto maybe_tensor_map = op_input.receive<holoscan::TensorMap>("in"); if (maybe_tensor_map) { auto& tensor_map = maybe_tensor_map.value(); // holoscan::TensorMap& for (const auto& [name, tensor] : tensor_map) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("tensor name: {}", name); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("tensor nbytes: {}", tensor->nbytes()); } } } };

In the above example, the TensorRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type holoscan::TensorMap . The receive method of the InputContext object is used to access the input data. The receive method returns an expected object that can hold either a holoscan::TensorMap object or a holoscan::RuntimeError object. The holoscan::TensorMap class is a wrapper around the std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>> class and provides a way to access the tensor data. The nbytes method of the holoscan::Tensor class is used to get the number of bytes in the tensor.

If the type std::any is used for the template argument of the receive method, the receive() method will return a std::any object containing the input of the specified name. In the example below, the PingRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type std::any . The type() method of the std::any object is used to determine the actual type of the input data, and the std::any_cast () function is used to retrieve the value of the input data.

Copy Copied! // ... class AnyRxOp : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(AnyRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) AnyRxOp() = default; void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::any>("in"); } void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&, holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override { auto maybe_any = op_input.receive<std::any>("in"); if (!maybe_any) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to receive message - {}", maybe_any.error().what()); return; } auto& in_any = maybe_any.value(); const auto& in_any_type = in_any.type(); try { if (in_any_type == typeid(holoscan::gxf::Entity)) { auto in_entity = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(in_any); auto tensor = in_entity.get<holoscan::Tensor>(); // std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> if (tensor) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("tensor nbytes: {}", tensor->nbytes()); } } else if (in_any_type == typeid(std::shared_ptr<ValueData>)) { auto in_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(in_any); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Received value: {}", in_value->data()); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Invalid message type: {}", in_any_type.name()); } } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to cast message - {}", e.what()); } } };

Instead of assigning a specific number of input ports, it may be preferable to allow the ability to receive any number of objects on a port in certain situations.

One way to achieve this is to define a multi-receiver input port by calling spec.input<std::vector<T>>("port_name", IOSpec::kAnySize) with IOSpec::kAnySize as the second argument in the setup() method of the operator, where T is the type of the input data (as done for PingRxOp in the native operator ping example).

Copy Copied! void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", IOSpec::kAnySize); }

Listing 4 examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp



Copy Copied! class PingRxOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp) PingRxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { // // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using 'spec.input()' // // with 'IOSpec::kAnySize'. // // The old way is to use 'spec.param()' with 'Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;'. // spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {}); spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", IOSpec::kAnySize); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override { auto value_vector = op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (count: {}, size: {})", count_++, value_vector.size()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data()); }; private: // // Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, the following line is no longer needed. // Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_; int count_ = 1; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops class MyPingApp : public holoscan::Application { public: void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; // Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10)); auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMxOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3)); auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx"); // Define the workflow add_flow(tx, mx, {{"out1", "in1"}, {"out2", "in2"}}); add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}}); } };





Then, once the following configuration is provided in the compose() method,

Copy Copied! add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});

the PingRxOp will receive two inputs on the receivers port in the compute() method:

Copy Copied! auto value_vector = op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();

Tip When an input port is defined with IOSpec::kAnySize , the framework creates a new input port for each input object received on the port. The input ports are named using the format <port_name>:<index> , where <port_name> is the name of the input port and <index> is the index of the input object received on the port. For example, if the receivers port receives two input objects, the input ports will be named receivers:0 and receivers:1 . The framework internally creates a parameter ( receivers ) with the type std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> , implicitly creates input ports ( receivers:0 and receivers:1 ), and connects them (adding references of the input ports to the receivers vector). This way, when the receive() method is called, the framework can return the input data from the corresponding input ports as a vector. Copy Copied! auto value_vector = op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value(); If you add HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO(rx->description()); at the end of the compose() method, you will see the description of the PingRxOp operator as shown below: Copy Copied! id: -1 name: rx fragment: "" args: [] type: kNative conditions: [] resources: [] spec: fragment: "" params: - name: receivers type: std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> description: "" flag: kNone inputs: - name: receivers:1 io_type: kInput typeinfo_name: N8holoscan3gxf6EntityE connector_type: kDefault conditions: [] - name: receivers:0 io_type: kInput typeinfo_name: N8holoscan3gxf6EntityE connector_type: kDefault conditions: [] - name: receivers io_type: kInput typeinfo_name: St6vectorISt10shared_ptrI9ValueDataESaIS2_EE connector_type: kDefault conditions: [] outputs: []

If you want to receive multiple objects on a port and process them in batches, you can increase the queue size of the input port and set the min_size parameter of the MessageAvailableCondition condition to the desired batch size. This can be done by calling the connector() and condition() methods with the desired arguments, using the batch size as the capacity and min_size parameters, respectively.

Setting min_size to N will ensure that the operator receives N objects before the compute() method is called.

Copy Copied! void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers") .connector(holoscan::IOSpec::ConnectorType::kDoubleBuffer, holoscan::Arg("capacity", static_cast<uint64_t>(2))) .condition(holoscan::ConditionType::kMessageAvailable, holoscan::Arg("min_size", static_cast<uint64_t>(2))); }

Then, the receive() method can be called with the receivers port name to receive input data in batches.

Copy Copied! void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&, holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override { std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>> value_vector; auto maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers"); while (maybe_value) { value_vector.push_back(maybe_value.value()); maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers"); } HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (size: {})", value_vector.size()); }

In the above example, the operator receives input on a port called “receivers” with a queue size of 2 and a min_size of 2. The receive() method is called in a loop to receive the input data in batches of 2. Since the operator does not know the number of objects to be received in advance, the receive() method is called in a loop until it returns an error. The input data is stored in a vector, and the size of the vector is logged after all the input data is received.

To simplify the above code, the Holoscan SDK provides a IOSpec::kPrecedingCount constant as a second argument to the OperatorSpec’s input() method to specify the number of preceding connections to the input port (in this case, the number of connections to the receivers port is 2) as the batch size. This can be used to receive the input data in batches without the need to call the receive() method in a loop.

Copy Copied! void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", holoscan::IOSpec::kPrecedingCount); }

Then, the receive() method can be called with the receivers port name to receive the input data in batches.

Copy Copied! void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&, holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override { auto value_vector = op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (size: {})", value_vector.size()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data()); }

In the above example, the operator receives input on a port called “receivers” with a batch size of 2. The receive() method is called with the receivers port name to receive the input data in batches of 2. The input data is stored in a vector, and the size of the vector is logged after all the input data has been received.

If you want to use a specific batch size, you can use holoscan::IOSpec::IOSize(int64_t) instead of holoscan::IOSpec::kPrecedingCount to specify the batch size. Using IOSize in this way is equivalent to the more verbose condition() and connector() calls to update the capacity and min_size arguments shown near the start of this section.

The main reason to use condition() or connector() methods instead of the shorter IOSize is if additional parameter changes, such as the queue policy, need to be made. See more details on the use of the condition() and connector() methods in the advanced topics section below (Further customizing inputs and outputs).

Copy Copied! void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers", holoscan::IOSpec::IOSize(2)); }

If you want to receive the input data one by one, you can call the receive() method without using the std::vector<T> template argument.

Copy Copied! void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&, holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override { while (true) { auto maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers"); if (!maybe_value) { break; } auto& value = maybe_value.value(); // Process the input data HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (value: {})", value->data()); } }

The above code will receive input data one by one from the receivers port. The receive() method is called in a loop until it returns an error. The input data is stored in a variable, and the value of the input data is logged.

Note This approach (receiving the input data one by one) is not applicable for the holoscan::IOSpec::kAnySize case. With the holoscan::IOSpec::kAnySize argument, the framework creates a new input port for each input object received on the port internally. Each implicit input port (named using the format <port_name>:<index> ) is associated with a MessageAvailableCondition condition that has a min_size of 1 . Therefore, the receive() method needs to be called with the std::vector<T> template argument to receive the input data in batches at once. If you really need to receive the input data one by one for holoscan::IOSpec::kAnySize case (though it is not recommended), you can receive the input data from each implicit input port (named <port_name>:<index> ) one by one using the receive() method without the std::vector<T> template argument. (e.g., op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers:0") , op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("receivers:1") , etc.). To avoid the error message (such as The operator does not have an input port with label 'receivers:X' ) when calling the receive() method for the implicit input port, you need to calculate the number of connections to the receivers port in advance and call the receive() method for each implicit input port accordingly. Copy Copied! void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&, holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override { int input_count = spec()->inputs().size() - 1; // -1 to exclude the 'receivers' input port for (int i = 0; i < input_count; i++) { auto maybe_value = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(fmt::format("receivers:{}", i).c_str()); if (!maybe_value) { break; } auto& value = maybe_value.value(); // Process the input data HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (value: {})", value->data()); } }

Attention Using IOSpec::kPrecedingCount or IOSpec::IOSize(int64_t) appears to show the same behavior as IOSpec::kAnySize in the above example. However, the difference is that since IOSpec::kPrecedingCount or IOSpec::IOSize(int64_t) doesn’t use separate MessageAvailableCondition conditions for each (internal) input port, it is not guaranteed that the operator will receive the input data in order. This means the operator may receive the input data in a different order than the order in which the connections are made in the compose() method. Additionally, with the multithread scheduler, it is not guaranteed that the operator will receive the input data from each of the connections uniformly. The operator may receive more input data from one connection than from another. If the order of the input data is important, it is recommended to use IOSpec::kAnySize and call the receive() method with the std::vector<T> template argument to receive the input data in batches at once.

Please see the C++ system test cases for more examples of receiving multiple inputs in C++ operators.

When the operator has multiple input or output ports, each of which has its own condition, the default behavior of Holoscan SDK is an AND combination of all conditions. In some scenarios, it may be desirable to set some subset of ports to have instead OR combination of their conditions (e.g., an OR condition across two input ports can be used to allow an operator to execute if a message arrives on either port). Additional details of condition combination logic and the set of conditions provided by Holoscan are provided in the condition components section.

The OperatorSpec::or_combine_port_conditions method can be called from within Operator::setup to specify that a subset of ports should have OR combination of their conditions. The only argument that must be provided is a vector containing the names of the ports whose conditions should be OR combined.

For a concrete example of OR combination, see the multi_port_or_combiner example. The relevant setup method from that example for the configuration of OR combination of the input ports is:

Copy Copied! void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { // Using size argument to explicitly set the receiver message queue size for each input. spec.input<int>("in1"); spec.input<int>("in2"); // configure Operator to execute if an input is on "in1" OR "in2" // (without this, the default is "in1" AND "in2") spec.or_combine_port_conditions({"in1", "in2"}); }

For condition types which are not associated with an input or output port, the user creates them via Fragment::make_condition which returns a std::shared_ptr<Condition> . Any number of such conditions can be passed as positional arguments to Fragment::make_operator and the resulting status of the operator is the AND combination of these conditions. For example, the following would cause an operator to only execute of (condition1 AND condition2 AND condition3) are all ready.

Copy Copied! // passing multiple conditions to make_operator AND combines the conditions auto my_cond1 = make_condition<MyCondition1>("condition1"); auto my_cond2 = make_condition<MyCondition2>("condition2"); auto my_cond3 = make_condition<MyCondition3>("condition3"); auto my_op = make_operator<MyOperator>("my_op", my_cond1, my_cond2, my_cond3);

If we instead want to allow OR combination of some subset of these conditions, then instead of passing all of these conditions directly to make_operator , we first create an OrConditionCombiner for the terms we want OR logic to apply to and then pass that OR combiner object to make_operator . The following shows how one would configure ((condition1 OR condition2) AND condition3).

Copy Copied! // using generic MyCondition1, MyOperator, etc. class names for this example auto my_cond1 = make_condition<MyCondition1>("condition1"); auto my_cond2 = make_condition<MyCondition2>("condition2"); // define an OR combination of the above two conditions std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>> terms({my_cond1, my_cond2}); auto or_combiner = make_resource<OrConditionCombiner>("or_combiner", Arg{"terms", terms}); // create a third condition that will be AND combined auto my_cond3 = make_condition<MyCondition3>("condition3"); // pass both the OR combiner and the conditions to be AND combined to MyOperator auto my_op = make_operator<MyOperator>("my_op", or_combiner, my_cond3);

Note that for the above MyOperator example, if the operator also had input and/or output ports, then any port conditions (e.g. the default MessageAvailableCondition for input ports) would also be AND combined in addition to condition3 .

Additional details of condition combination logic and the set of conditions provided by Holoscan is provided in the condition components section.

Note Only conditions which the user has explicitly created via make_condition can be passed to OrConditionCombiner . To instead use OR combination across implicitly created conditions on input or output ports, see the section above regarding OperatorSpec::or_combine_port_conditions . A current limitation of the API is that there is not currently a way to use the input/output port conditions with the same OrConditionCombiner combiner as conditions explicitly created via make_condition .

A subset of Condition types apply to multiple input ports of an operator (e.g. MultiMessageAvailableCondition and MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition ). In this case, rather than using the IOSpec::condition method as demonstrated above for setting a condition on a single port, the OperatorSpec::multi_port_condition method should be used to configure a condition across multiple input ports. If an input port’s name was included in a multi_port_condition call, this will automatically disable the default MessageAvailableCondition that would otherwise have been assigned to that port (This means it is not required to explicitly set a ConditionType::kNone condition on the input port via IOSpec::condition in order to be able to use the port with multi_port_condition ).

Examples of use of multi-port conditions are given in the examples/conditions/multi_message/ folder of the repository. An example of Operator::setup for a multi-message condition from multi_message_sum_of_all.cpp is shown below:

Copy Copied! void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { // Using size argument to explicitly set the receiver message queue size for each input. spec.input<std::shared_ptr<std::string>>("in1", IOSpec::IOSize(10)); spec.input<std::shared_ptr<std::string>>("in2", IOSpec::IOSize(10)); spec.input<std::shared_ptr<std::string>>("in3", IOSpec::IOSize(10)); // Use kMultiMessageAvailableTimeout to consider all three ports together. In this // "SumOfAll" mode, it only matters that `min_sum` messages have arrived across all the ports // {"in1", "in2", "in3"}, but it does not matter which ports the messages arrived on. The // "execution_frequency" is set to 30ms, so the operator can run once 30 ms has elapsed even // if 20 messages have not arrived. Use ConditionType::kMultiMessageAvailable instead if the // timeout interval is not desired. ArgList multi_message_args{ holoscan::Arg("execution_frequency", std::string{"30ms"}), holoscan::Arg("min_sum", static_cast<size_t>(20)), holoscan::Arg("sampling_mode", MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition::SamplingMode::kSumOfAll)}; spec.multi_port_condition( ConditionType::kMultiMessageAvailableTimeout, {"in1", "in2", "in3"}, multi_message_args); }

Here, three input ports are defined, each of which has a queue size of 10. A MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition is applied across all three of these ports via the multi_port_condition method. The condition is configured to allow the operator to execute when either a total of 20 messages have arrived across the three ports OR a time-out interval of 30 ms has elapsed.

You can build your C++ operator using CMake, by calling find_package(holoscan) in your CMakeLists.txt to load the SDK libraries. Your operator will need to link against holoscan::core :

Listing 5 /CMakeLists.txt



Copy Copied! # Your CMake project cmake_minimum_required(VERSION 3.20) project(my_project CXX) # Finds the holoscan SDK find_package(holoscan REQUIRED CONFIG PATHS "/opt/nvidia/holoscan") # Create a library for your operator add_library(my_operator SHARED my_operator.cpp) # Link your operator against holoscan::core target_link_libraries(my_operator PUBLIC holoscan::core )





Once your CMakeLists.txt is ready in <src_dir> , you can build in <build_dir> with the command line below. You can optionally pass Holoscan_ROOT if the SDK installation you’d like to use differs from the PATHS given to find_package(holoscan) above.

Copy Copied! # Configure cmake -S <src_dir> -B <build_dir> -D Holoscan_ROOT="/opt/nvidia/holoscan" # Build cmake --build <build_dir> -j

If the application is configured in the same CMake project as the operator, you can simply add the operator CMake target library name under the application executable target_link_libraries call, as the operator CMake target is already defined.

Copy Copied! # operator add_library(my_op my_op.cpp) target_link_libraries(my_operator PUBLIC holoscan::core) # application add_executable(my_app main.cpp) target_link_libraries(my_operator PRIVATE holoscan::core my_op )

If the application is configured in a separate project as the operator, you need to export the operator in its own CMake project, and import it in the application CMake project, before being able to list it under target_link_libraries also. This is the same as what is done for the SDK built-in operators, available under the holoscan::ops namespace.

You can then include the headers to your C++ operator in your application code.

With the Holoscan C++ API, we can also wrap GXF Codelets from GXF extensions as Holoscan Operators.

Note If you do not have an existing GXF extension, we recommend developing native operators using the C++ or Python APIs to skip the need for wrapping GXF codelets as operators. If you do need to create a GXF Extension, follow the Creating a GXF Extension section for a detailed explanation of the GXF extension development process.

Tip The manual codelet wrapping mechanism described below is no longer necessary in order to make use of a GXF Codelet as a Holoscan operator. There is a new GXFCodeletOp which allows directly using an existing GXF codelet via Fragment::make_operator without having to first create a wrapper class for it. Similarly there is now also a GXFComponentResource class which allows a GXF Component to be used as a Holoscan resource via Fragment::make_resource . A detailed example of how to use each of these is provided for both C++ and Python applications in the examples/import_gxf_components folder.

Given an existing GXF extension, we can create a simple “identity” application consisting of a replayer, which reads contents from a file on disk, and our recorder from the last section, which will store the output of the replayer exactly in the same format. This allows us to see whether the output of the recorder matches the original input files.

The MyRecorderOp Holoscan Operator implementation below will wrap the MyRecorder GXF Codelet shown here.

Listing 6 my_recorder_op.hpp



Copy Copied! #ifndef APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP #define APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { class MyRecorderOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MyRecorderOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) MyRecorderOp() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "MyRecorder"; } void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; private: Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> receiver_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> my_serializer_; Parameter<std::string> directory_; Parameter<std::string> basename_; Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP */





The holoscan::ops::MyRecorderOp class wraps a MyRecorder GXF Codelet by inheriting from the holoscan::ops::GXFOperator class. The HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class.

We first need to define the fields of the MyRecorderOp class. You can see that fields with the same names are defined in both the MyRecorderOp class and the MyRecorder GXF codelet .

Listing 7 Parameter declarations in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.hpp



Copy Copied! nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>> receiver_; nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer>> my_serializer_; nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> directory_; nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> basename_; nvidia::gxf::Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_;





Comparing the MyRecorderOp holoscan parameter to the MyRecorder gxf codelet:

Holoscan Operator GXF Codelet holoscan::Parameter nvidia::gxf::Parameter holoscan::IOSpec* nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>

or nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>> std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> nvidia::gxf::Handle<T>>

example: T is nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer

We then need to implement the following functions:

const char* gxf_typename() const override : return the GXF type name of the Codelet. The fully-qualified class name ( MyRecorder ) for the GXF Codelet is specified.

void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override : setup the OperatorSpec with the inputs/outputs and parameters of the Operator.

void initialize() override : initialize the Operator.

The implementation of the setup(OperatorSpec& spec) function is as follows:

Listing 8 my_recorder_op.cpp



Copy Copied! #include "./my_recorder_op.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/gxf/entity.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/video_stream_serializer.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { void MyRecorderOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) { auto& input = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("input"); // Above is same with the following two lines (a default condition is assigned to the input port if not specified): // // auto& input = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("input") // .condition(ConditionType::kMessageAvailable, Arg("min_size") = static_cast<uint64_t>(1)); spec.param(receiver_, "receiver", "Entity receiver", "Receiver channel to log", &input); spec.param(my_serializer_, "serializer", "Entity serializer", "Serializer for serializing input data"); spec.param(directory_, "out_directory", "Output directory path", "Directory path to store received output"); spec.param(basename_, "basename", "File base name", "User specified file name without extension"); spec.param(flush_on_tick_, "flush_on_tick", "Boolean to flush on tick", "Flushes output buffer on every `tick` when true", false); } void MyRecorderOp::initialize() {...} } // namespace holoscan::ops





Here, we set up the inputs/outputs and parameters of the Operator. Note how the content of this function is very similar to the MyRecorder GXF codelet’s registerInterface function.

In the C++ API, GXF Receiver and Transmitter components (such as DoubleBufferReceiver and DoubleBufferTransmitter ) are considered as input and output ports of the Operator so we register the inputs/outputs of the Operator with input<T> and output<T> functions (where T is the data type of the port).

Compared to the pure GXF application that does the same job, the SchedulingTerm of an Entity in the GXF Application YAML are specified as Condition s on the input/output ports (e.g., holoscan::MessageAvailableCondition and holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition ).

The highlighted lines in MyRecorderOp::setup above match the following highlighted statements of GXF Application YAML:

Listing 9 A part of apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml



Copy Copied! name: recorder components: - name: input type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver - name: allocator type: nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator - name: component_serializer type: nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer parameters: allocator: allocator - name: entity_serializer type: nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer parameters: component_serializers: [component_serializer] - type: MyRecorder parameters: receiver: input serializer: entity_serializer out_directory: "/tmp" basename: "tensor_out" - type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm parameters: receiver: input min_size: 1





In the same way, if we had a Transmitter GXF component, we would have the following statements (Please see available constants for holoscan::ConditionType ):

Copy Copied! auto& output = spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("output"); // Above is same with the following two lines (a default condition is assigned to the output port if not specified): // // auto& output = spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("output") // .condition(ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable, Arg("min_size") = static_cast<uint64_t>(1));

Next, the implementation of the initialize() function is as follows:

Listing 10 my_recorder_op.cpp



Copy Copied! #include "./my_recorder_op.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/gxf/entity.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/video_stream_serializer.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { void MyRecorderOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {...} void MyRecorderOp::initialize() { // Set up prerequisite parameters before calling GXFOperator::initialize() auto frag = fragment(); auto serializer = frag->make_resource<holoscan::StdEntitySerializer>("serializer"); add_arg(Arg("serializer") = serializer); GXFOperator::initialize(); } } // namespace holoscan::ops





Here we set up the pre-defined parameters such as the serializer . The highlighted lines above matches the highlighted statements of GXF Application YAML:

Listing 11 Another part of apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml



Copy Copied! name: recorder components: - name: input type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver - name: allocator type: nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator - name: component_serializer type: nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer parameters: allocator: allocator - name: entity_serializer type: nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer parameters: component_serializers: [component_serializer] - type: MyRecorder parameters: receiver: input serializer: entity_serializer out_directory: "/tmp" basename: "tensor_out" - type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm parameters: receiver: input min_size: 1





Note The Holoscan C++ API already provides the holoscan::StdEntitySerializer class which wraps the nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer GXF component, used here as serializer .

There are no differences in CMake between building a GXF operator and building a native C++ operator, since the GXF codelet is actually loaded through a GXF extension as a plugin, and does not need to be added to target_link_libraries(my_operator ...) .

There are no differences in CMake between using a GXF operator and using a native C++ operator in an application. However, the application will need to load the GXF extension library which holds the wrapped GXF codelet symbols, so the application needs to be configured to find the extension library in its yaml configuration file, as documented here.

To support sending or receiving tensors to and from operators (both GXF and native C++ operators), the Holoscan SDK provides the C++ classes below:

A class template called holoscan::Map which inherits from std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<T>> . The template parameter T can be any type, and it is used to specify the type of the std::shared_ptr objects stored in the map.

A holoscan::TensorMap class defined as a specialization of holoscan::Map for the holoscan::Tensor type.

When a message with a holoscan::TensorMap is emitted from a native C++ operator, the message object is always converted to a holoscan::gxf::Entity object and sent to the downstream operator.

Then, if the sent GXF Entity object holds only Tensor object(s) as its components, the downstream operator can receive the message data as a holoscan::TensorMap object instead of a holoscan::gxf::Entity object.

Fig. 16 shows the relationship between the holoscan::gxf::Entity and nvidia::gxf::Entity classes and the relationship between the holoscan::Tensor and nvidia::gxf::Tensor classes.

Fig. 16 Supporting Tensor Interoperability

Both holoscan::gxf::Tensor and nvidia::gxf::Tensor are interoperable with each other because they are wrappers around the same underlying DLManagedTensorContext struct holding a DLManagedTensor object.

The holoscan::TensorMap class is used to store multiple tensors in a map, where each tensor is associated with a unique key. The holoscan::TensorMap class is used to pass multiple tensors between operators, and it is used in the same way as a std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>> object.

Since both holoscan::TensorMap and holoscan::gxf::Entity objects hold tensors which are interoperable, the message data between GXF and native C++ operators are also interoperable.

Fig. 17 illustrates the use of the holoscan::TensorMap class to pass multiple tensors between operators. The GXFSendTensorOp operator sends a nvidia::gxf::Entity object (containing a nvidia::gxf::Tensor object as a GXF component named “tensor”) to the ProcessTensorOp operator, which processes the tensors and then forwards the processed tensors to the GXFReceiveTensorOp operator.

Consider the following example, where GXFSendTensorOp and GXFReceiveTensorOp are GXF operators, and where ProcessTensorOp is a Holoscan native operator in C++:

Fig. 17 The tensor interoperability between C++ native operator and GXF operator

The following code shows how to implement ProcessTensorOp ’s compute() method as a C++ native operator communicating with GXF operators. Focus on the use of the holoscan::gxf::Entity :

Listing 12 examples/tensor_interop/cpp/tensor_interop.cpp



Copy Copied! void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext& context) override { // The type of `in_message` is 'holoscan::TensorMap'. auto in_message = op_input.receive<holoscan::TensorMap>("in").value(); // The type of out_message is TensorMap TensorMap out_message; for (auto& [key, tensor] : in_message) { // Process with 'tensor' here. cudaError_t cuda_status; size_t data_size = tensor->nbytes(); std::vector<uint8_t> in_data(data_size); CUDA_TRY(cudaMemcpy(in_data.data(), tensor->data(), data_size, cudaMemcpyDeviceToHost)); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("ProcessTensorOp Before key: '{}', shape: ({}), data: [{}]", key, fmt::join(tensor->shape(), ","), fmt::join(in_data, ",")); for (size_t i = 0; i < data_size; i++) { in_data[i] *= 2; } HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("ProcessTensorOp After key: '{}', shape: ({}), data: [{}]", key, fmt::join(tensor->shape(), ","), fmt::join(in_data, ",")); CUDA_TRY(cudaMemcpy(tensor->data(), in_data.data(), data_size, cudaMemcpyHostToDevice)); out_message.insert({key, tensor}); } // Send the processed message. op_output.emit(out_message); };





The input message is of type holoscan::TensorMap object.

Every holoscan::Tensor in the TensorMap object is copied on the host as in_data .

The data is processed (values multiplied by 2)

The data is moved back to the holoscan::Tensor object on the GPU.

A new holoscan::TensorMap object out_message is created to be sent to the next operator with op_output.emit() .