Third Party Hardware Setup
GPU compute performance is a key component of the Holoscan hardware platforms, and in order to optimize GPU-based video processing applications and provide lowest possible latency, the Holoscan SDK now supports AJA Video Systems capture cards and Emergent Vision Technologies high-speed cameras. The following sections will provide more information on how to setup the system with these technologies.
- AJA Video Systems
- Installing the AJA Hardware
- Installing the AJA Software
- Using AJA Devices in Containers
- Troubleshooting
- Emergent Vision Technologies (EVT)
