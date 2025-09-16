NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
Class AsyncBufferTransmitter

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class AsyncBufferTransmitter : public holoscan::Transmitter

Async buffer transmitter class.

The AsyncBufferTransmitter class is used to emit messages to another operator within a fragment. This class uses a Simpson’s four-slot buffer to enable lockless and asynchronous communication.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit AsyncBufferTransmitter(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
AsyncBufferTransmitter() = default
AsyncBufferTransmitter(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Transmitter *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
void track()

Track the data flow of the transmitter and use holoscan::HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter as the GXF Component.

nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferTransmitter *get() const
