Class Condition

Get the component ID of a native Condition in the underlying backend.

This may not be used by all backends.

In the case of GXF, this is the gxf_uid_t (alias for int64_t) of the GXFSchedulingTermWrapper component that is used to wrap the native condition as a GXF SchedulingTerm.

This method is only relevant for native conditions. For conditions inheriting from GXFCondition, please just use GXFCondition::gxf_cid() instead.