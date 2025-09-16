Class CudaGreenContext
Defined in File cuda_green_context.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
-
class CudaGreenContext : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
CUDA green context.
A resource component that creates a CUDA green context.
Internally, the green contexts created correspond to
nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContextobjects whose lifetime is managed by the underlying GXF framework.
==Parameters==
green_context_pool (CudaGreenContextPool): The CUDA green context pool to use.
index (uint32_t, optional): The index of the green context to use, When not specified, the default green context will be used.
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit CudaGreenContext(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
CudaGreenContext() = default
-
CudaGreenContext(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContext *component)
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
-
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
-
nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContext *get() const
-