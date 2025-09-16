Class CudaObjectHandler
Defined in File cuda_object_handler.hpp
Derived Type
public holoscan::gxf::CudaObjectHandler(Class CudaObjectHandler)
-
class CudaObjectHandler
Pure virtual base class for handling CUDA streams in operators.
This class defines the interface for managing CUDA streams in Holoscan operators. It provides methods for stream synchronization, allocation, and management.
Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::CudaObjectHandler
Public Functions
-
virtual ~CudaObjectHandler() = default
-
virtual void init_from_operator(Operator *op) = 0
Initialize the handler from an operator.
- Parameters
op – The operator this instance is attached to.
-
virtual int add_stream(const cudaStream_t stream, const std::string &output_port_name) = 0
Add a CUDA stream to an output port.
- Parameters
stream – The stream to add
output_port_name – The name of the output port
-
- Returns
0 if successful, otherwise an error code
-
virtual cudaStream_t get_cuda_stream(void *context, const std::string &input_port_name, bool allocate = false, bool sync_to_default = true) = 0
Get the CUDA stream for a given input port.
- Parameters
context – context object (e.g. gxf_context_t for the GXF backend)
input_port_name – The name of the input port
allocate – If true, allocate a new stream if none exists
sync_to_default – If true, synchronize to default stream
-
- Returns
The CUDA stream to use
-
virtual std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>> get_cuda_streams(void *context, const std::string &input_port_name) = 0
Get all CUDA streams for a given input port.
- Parameters
context – context object (e.g. gxf_context_t for the GXF backend)
input_port_name – The name of the input port
-
- Returns
Vector of optional CUDA streams (one per message)
-
virtual int synchronize_streams(std::vector<cudaStream_t> cuda_streams, cudaStream_t target_stream, bool sync_to_default_stream = true) = 0
Synchronize streams with a target stream.
- Parameters
cuda_streams – The streams to synchronize
target_stream – The stream to synchronize to
sync_to_default_stream – If true, also sync to default stream
-
- Returns
0 if successful, error code otherwise
-
virtual int release_internal_streams(void *context) = 0
Release all internally allocated CUDA streams.
- Parameters
context – context object (e.g. gxf_context_t for the GXF backend)
- Returns
0 if successful, error code otherwise
-
virtual void clear_received_streams() = 0
Clear all received streams.
This is used to refresh the state before each compute call.
