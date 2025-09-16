Class DFFTCollector

DFFTCollector class (Data Frame Flow Tracking - DFFT) collects the metrics data at the end of the execution of the leaf operators. It updates the DataFlowTracker objects with the final result after every execution of a leaf operator. It also updates the receive timestamp of the root operators to the tick start time of the operators.

Public Functions

gxf_result_t on_execute_abi ( gxf_uid_t eid , uint64_t timestamp , gxf_result_t code ) override

Called after the execution of an entity. Whenever a Holoscan operator’s entity or any other Entity (e.g., entity containing the Broadcast extension component) is finished executing, this function is called. Parameters eid – GXF entity id of the entity that has finished executing.

timestamp – Timestamp of the execution.

code – Result code of the execution.

void add_leaf_op ( holoscan :: Operator * op )

Add an operator as a leaf operator. Parameters op – The operator to be added as a leaf operator.

void add_root_op ( holoscan :: Operator * op )

Add an operator as a root operator. Parameters op – The operator to be added as a root operator.

void data_flow_tracker ( holoscan :: DataFlowTracker * d )

Set the DataFlowTracker object for this DFFTCollector object. Parameters d – The dataflow tracker object to be set.

inline int num_root_ops ( )

Get the number of root operators. Returns The number of root operators.