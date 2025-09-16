Class ServiceWorkerEndpoint
Defined in File fragment_service.hpp
Derived Type
public holoscan::DistributedAppService(Class DistributedAppService)
class ServiceWorkerEndpoint
Interface for services that act as worker endpoints in distributed applications.
ServiceWorkerEndpoint defines the interface for services that participate as workers in a distributed application. Workers typically connect to a driver fragment to participate in distributed coordination.
Subclassed by holoscan::DistributedAppService
Public Functions
ServiceWorkerEndpoint() = default
virtual ~ServiceWorkerEndpoint() = default
virtual void worker_connect(std::string_view driver_ip) = 0
Connect the worker endpoint to the driver.
This method is called by the framework on worker fragments to establish a connection with the driver fragment. Implementations should connect to the driver and prepare to participate in distributed operations.
- Parameters
driver_ip – The IP address of the driver fragment to connect to.
virtual void worker_disconnect() = 0
Disconnect the worker endpoint from the driver.
This method is called by the framework when the worker needs to disconnect from the driver. Implementations should clean up the connection and any associated resources.
