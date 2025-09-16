Class DistributedAppService

Composite service interface for distributed fragment services.

DistributedAppService combines the FragmentService interface with distributed endpoint capabilities, allowing a single service implementation to:

Manage shared resources within a fragment (FragmentService)

Act as a driver coordinator in distributed applications (ServiceDriverEndpoint)

Act as a worker participant in distributed applications (ServiceWorkerEndpoint)

This composite interface is particularly useful for services that need to synchronize state or coordinate operations across multiple fragments in a distributed Holoscan application. When registered with the application using register_service() , the framework automatically calls the appropriate driver/worker methods based on each fragment’s role.

Note In single-fragment applications, only the FragmentService interface is used. The distributed endpoint methods are only called in multi-fragment distributed applications.

Subclassed by holoscan::PoseTreeManager

Public Functions