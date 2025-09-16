NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0  Class DistributedAppService

Class DistributedAppService

Inheritance Relationships

Base Types

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class DistributedAppService : public holoscan::FragmentService, public holoscan::distributed::ServiceDriverEndpoint, public holoscan::distributed::ServiceWorkerEndpoint

Composite service interface for distributed fragment services.

DistributedAppService combines the FragmentService interface with distributed endpoint capabilities, allowing a single service implementation to:

  • Manage shared resources within a fragment (FragmentService)

  • Act as a driver coordinator in distributed applications (ServiceDriverEndpoint)

  • Act as a worker participant in distributed applications (ServiceWorkerEndpoint)

This composite interface is particularly useful for services that need to synchronize state or coordinate operations across multiple fragments in a distributed Holoscan application. When registered with the application using register_service(), the framework automatically calls the appropriate driver/worker methods based on each fragment’s role.

Note

In single-fragment applications, only the FragmentService interface is used. The distributed endpoint methods are only called in multi-fragment distributed applications.

Subclassed by holoscan::PoseTreeManager

Public Functions

FragmentService() = default

Inherit constructors from base classes.

This using declaration enables construction of DistributedAppService using the constructors of FragmentService, ServiceDriverEndpoint, and ServiceWorkerEndpoint, providing flexibility in how derived classes can be initialized.

Previous Class ServiceWorkerEndpoint
Next Class DLManagedMemoryBufferVersioned
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here