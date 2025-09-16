Template Class FlowGraph
Defined in File flow_graph.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Graph< OperatorNodeType, OperatorEdgeDataElementType >(Template Class Graph)
-
template<typename NodeT = OperatorNodeType, typename EdgeDataElementT = OperatorEdgeDataElementType>
class FlowGraph : public holoscan::Graph<OperatorNodeType, OperatorEdgeDataElementType>
-
Public Types
-
using NodeType = NodeT
-
using NodePredicate = std::function<bool(const NodeType&)>
-
using EdgeDataElementType = EdgeDataElementT
-
using EdgeDataType = std::shared_ptr<EdgeDataElementType>
Public Functions
-
~FlowGraph() override = default
-
virtual void add_node(const NodeType &node) override
Add the node to the graph.
- Parameters
node – The node to add.
-
void add_flow(const NodeType &node_u, const NodeType &node_v, const EdgeDataType &port_map) override
-
virtual std::optional<EdgeDataType> get_port_map(const NodeType &node_u, const NodeType &node_v) const override
Get a mapping from the source node’s port name to the destination node’s port name(s).
- Parameters
node_u – A source node.
node_v – A destination node.
-
- Returns
A map from the source node’s port name to the destination node’s port name(s).
-
virtual bool is_root(const NodeType &node) const override
Check if the node is a root node.
- Parameters
node – A node in the graph.
- Returns
true if the node is a root node.
-
inline virtual bool is_user_defined_root(const NodeType &node) const override
Check if the node is a user-defined root node. A user-defined root is the first node that is added to the graph.
- Parameters
node – A node in the graph.
- Returns
true if the node is a user-defined root node.
-
virtual bool is_leaf(const NodeType &node) const override
Check if the node is a leaf node.
- Parameters
node – A node in the graph.
- Returns
true if the node is a leaf node.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> has_cycle() const override
Returns a vector of root nodes of the cycles if the graph has cycle(s). Otherwise, an empty vector is returned.
- Returns
Returns a vector of root nodes of cycles.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_root_nodes() const override
Get all root nodes.
The nodes are returned in the order they were added to the graph.
- Returns
A vector of all root nodes.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_nodes() const override
Get all nodes.
The nodes are returned in the order they were added to the graph.
- Returns
A vector of all nodes.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_next_nodes(const NodeType &node) const override
Get all nodes immediately downstream of a given node.
The nodes are returned in the order in which they were added to the graph.
- Returns
A vector of all next nodes.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_previous_nodes(const NodeType &node) const override
Get all nodes immediately upstream of a given node.
The nodes are returned in the order in which they were added to the graph.
- Parameters
node – The node to get the upstream nodes of.
- Returns
A vector of all previous nodes.
-
virtual size_t get_outdegree(const NodeType &node, const std::string &port_name) const override
Get the outdegree of a given node of a given port.
- Parameters
node – The node to get the outdegree of.
port_name – The name of the port in the given node.
-
- Returns
The outdegree of the given node of the given port.
-
virtual std::pair<std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>, std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>> get_port_connectivity_maps() const override
Get port connectivity maps for the graph.
Returns two maps that describe the connectivity between input and output ports:
Input-to-Output map: Keys are input port unique IDs, values are vectors of output port unique IDs that connect to this input port.
Output-to-Input map: Keys are output port unique IDs, values are vectors of input port unique IDs that this output port connects to.
For multi-receiver ports, each individual port (e.g., “in:0”, “in:1”, “in:2”) is listed as a separate key.
For
OperatorFlowGraphthe unique ID has format: “<fragment_name>.<operator_name>.<port_name>” (or just <operator_name>.<port_name> if no fragment name was assigned).
For
FragmentGraphthe unique ID has format: “<fragment_name>.<port_name>”.
- Returns
A pair containing (input_to_output_map, output_to_input_map)
-
-
virtual std::string port_map_description() const override
Get a YAML formatted description of the port connectivity maps.
Returns a string containing the port connectivity information in YAML format. The output includes both input-to-output and output-to-input mappings.
Example output for the following computation graph
tx -> mx -— rx1 ___ rx2
(assume each operator has one input port named ‘in’ and one output port named ‘out’)
input_to_output: mx.in: - tx.out rx1.in: - mx.out rx2.in: - mx.out output_to_input: tx.out: - mx.in mx.out: - rx1.in - rx2.in
- Returns
A YAML formatted string describing the port connectivity
-
NodeType find_node(const NodePredicate &pred) const override
-
virtual NodeType find_node(const NodeType &node) const override
Find a node in the graph that is equal to the given node.
- Parameters
node – The node to find.
- Returns
The node in the graph if found, otherwise nullptr.
-
virtual NodeType find_node(const std::string &name) const override
Find a node in the graph whose name is equal to the given name.
- Parameters
name – The name to find.
- Returns
The node in the graph if found, otherwise nullptr.
-
virtual void remove_node(const NodeType &node) override
Remove a node (and all its edges) from the graph.
- Parameters
node – The node to remove.
- using NodeType = NodeT