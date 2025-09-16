NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
Class Documentation

class FragmentScheduler

The fragment scheduler class.

This class is responsible for scheduling the the set of fragments based on the available app workers.

Public Functions

explicit FragmentScheduler(std::unique_ptr<FragmentAllocationStrategy> &&allocation_strategy = {})
virtual ~FragmentScheduler()
void add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement &resource_requirement)

Add resource requirement for a fragment.

Parameters

resource_requirement – The resource requirement for a fragment.

void add_resource_requirement(SystemResourceRequirement &&resource_requirement)

Add resource requirement for a fragment.

Parameters

resource_requirement – The resource requirement for a fragment.

void add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource &available_resource)

Add app worker resource.

Parameters

available_resource – The available resource for an app worker.

void add_available_resource(AvailableSystemResource &&available_resource)

Add app worker resource.

Parameters

available_resource – The available resource for an app worker.

holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> schedule()

Schedule the fragments.

Returns

holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> The mapping from fragment name to app worker id.

