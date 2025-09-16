NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
Class GXFComponentResource

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class GXFComponentResource : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Class that wraps a GXF Component as a Holoscan Resource.

Public Functions

template<typename ...ArgsT>
inline explicit GXFComponentResource(const char *gxf_typename, ArgsT&&... args)
GXFComponentResource() = default
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void set_parameters() override

This method is invoked by GXFResource::initialize(). By overriding this method, we can modify how GXF Codelet’s parameters are set from the arguments.

Protected Attributes

std::shared_ptr<gxf::ComponentInfo> gxf_component_info_

The GXF component info.

std::list<Parameter<void*>> parameters_

The fake parameters for the description.

