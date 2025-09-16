NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
Class HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferTransmitter

Class Documentation

class HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter : public nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferTransmitter

HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter class tracks every transmitted message with a MessageLabel timestamp if data flow tracking is enabled.

Application authors are not expected to use this class directly.

Public Functions

HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter() = default
gxf_result_t publish_abi(gxf_uid_t uid) override

This function overrides the AsyncBufferTransmitter::publish_abi() function. It first adds a new OperatorTimestampLabel to the MessageLabel of the message being published and then calls the base class’ publish_abi() function.

inline holoscan::Operator *op() const
inline void op(holoscan::Operator *op)

Sets the associated operator for this HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter. It is set at the.

See also

create_output_port() function.

Parameters

op – The operator that this transmitter is attached to.

inline void track()
