Class InferBase
Defined in File infer.hpp
Derived Types
public holoscan::inference::OnnxInfer(Class OnnxInfer)
public holoscan::inference::TorchInfer(Class TorchInfer)
public holoscan::inference::TrtInfer(Class TrtInfer)
class InferBase
Base Inference Class.
Subclassed by holoscan::inference::OnnxInfer, holoscan::inference::TorchInfer, holoscan::inference::TrtInfer
Public Functions
virtual ~InferBase() = default
Default destructor.
Does the Core inference The provided CUDA data event is used to prepare the input data any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this event. If the inference is using CUDA it should record a CUDA event and pass it back in
cuda_event_inference.
- Parameters
input_data – Input DataBuffer
output_buffer – Output DataBuffer, is populated with inferred results
cuda_event_data – CUDA event recorded after data transfer
cuda_event_inference – CUDA event recorded after inference
- Returns
inline virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const
Get input data dimensions to the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as dimension
inline virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const
Get output data dimensions from the model.
- Returns
Vector of output dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the output tensor.
inline virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const
Get input data types from the model.
- Returns
Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.
inline virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const
Get output data types from the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as datatype per output tensor
inline virtual void cleanup()
- virtual ~InferBase() = default