Class InferStatus

Class Documentation

class InferStatus

Holoscan Inference toolkit status class contains status code and related message.

Public Functions

inline holoinfer_code get_code() const
inline std::string get_message() const
inline void set_code(const holoinfer_code &_c)
inline void set_message(const std::string &_m)
inline void display_message() const
inline InferStatus(const holoinfer_code &code = holoinfer_code::H_SUCCESS, const std::string &message = "")
