Class TrtInfer
Defined in File core.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::inference::InferBase(Class InferBase)
class TrtInfer : public holoscan::inference::InferBase
Class to execute TensorRT based inference
Public Functions
TrtInfer(const std::string &model_path, const std::string &model_name, const std::vector<int32_t> &trt_opt_profile, int device_id, int device_id_dt, bool enable_fp16, bool enable_cuda_graphs, int32_t dla_core, bool dla_gpu_fallback, bool is_engine_path, bool cuda_buf_in, bool cuda_buf_out, std::function<cudaStream_t(int32_t device_id)> allocate_cuda_stream)
Constructor.
~TrtInfer()
Destructor.
Does the Core inference with TRT backend The provided CUDA data event is used to prepare the input data any execution of CUDA work should be in sync with this event. If the inference is using CUDA it should record a CUDA event and pass it back in
cuda_event_inference.
- Parameters
input_data – Input DataBuffer
output_buffer – Output DataBuffer, is populated with inferred results
cuda_event_data – CUDA event recorded after data transfer
cuda_event_inference – CUDA event recorded after inference
- Returns
virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const
Get input data dimensions to the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as dimension
virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const
Get output data dimensions from the model.
- Returns
Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.
virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const
Get input data types from the model.
- Returns
Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.
virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const
Get output data types from the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as datatype per output tensor
- TrtInfer(const std::string &model_path, const std::string &model_name, const std::vector<int32_t> &trt_opt_profile, int device_id, int device_id_dt, bool enable_fp16, bool enable_cuda_graphs, int32_t dla_core, bool dla_gpu_fallback, bool is_engine_path, bool cuda_buf_in, bool cuda_buf_out, std::function<cudaStream_t(int32_t device_id)> allocate_cuda_stream)