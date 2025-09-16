Class ManualClock

Manual clock class.

The manual clock compresses time intervals, rather than waiting for specified durations (e.g. via PeriodicCondition). It is used mainly for testing applications.

==Parameters==

initial_timestamp (int64_t): The initial time offset in nanoseconds.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit ManualClock ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



ManualClock ( ) = default



ManualClock ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: ManualClock * component )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override

The underlying GXF component’s name.

virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec )

Define the resource specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual double time ( ) const override

The current time of the clock. Time is measured in seconds.

The current timestamp of the clock. Timestamps are measured in nanoseconds.

virtual void sleep_for ( int64_t duration_ns ) override

Waits until the given duration has elapsed on the clock.

virtual void sleep_until ( int64_t target_time_ns ) override

Waits until the given target time.