Class PingTensorRxOp

Simple tensor receive operator.

This is an example of a native operator with one input port.

This operator is intended for use in test cases and example applications.

On each tick, it receives a TensorMap and loops over each tensor in the map. For each, it will print the tensor’s name and shape.

==Named Inputs==

in : nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s) One or more received tensors (i.e. a TensorMap).



Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (PingTensorRxOp) PingTensorRxOp()=default

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.