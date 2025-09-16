Class Scheduler

Base class for all schedulers.

This class is the base class for all schedulers including holoscan::MultiThreadScheduler , holoscan::GreedyScheduler and holoscan::EventBasedScheduler . It is used to define the common interface for all schedulers.

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFScheduler

Public Functions

Scheduler ( ) = default



Scheduler ( Scheduler & & ) = default



template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Scheduler , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit Scheduler ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )

Construct a new Scheduler object.

~Scheduler ( ) override = default



inline Scheduler & id ( int64_t id )

Set the Scheduler ID. Parameters id – The ID of the scheduler. Returns The reference to this scheduler.

inline Scheduler & name ( const std :: string & name ) &

Set the name of the scheduler. Parameters name – The name of the scheduler. Returns The reference to the scheduler.

inline Scheduler & & name ( const std :: string & name ) &&

Set the name of the scheduler. Parameters name – The name of the scheduler. Returns The reference to the scheduler.

inline Scheduler & fragment ( Fragment * fragment )

Set the fragment of the scheduler. Parameters fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the scheduler. Returns The reference to the scheduler.

inline Scheduler & spec ( const std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > & spec )

Set the component specification to the scheduler. Parameters spec – The component specification. Returns The reference to the scheduler.

inline ComponentSpec * spec ( )

Get the component specification of the scheduler. Returns The pointer to the component specification.

inline std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > spec_shared ( )

Get the shared pointer to the component spec. Returns The shared pointer to the component spec.

inline void add_arg ( const std :: shared_ptr < Resource > & arg )

Add a resource to the scheduler. Parameters arg – The resource to add.

inline void add_arg ( std :: shared_ptr < Resource > & & arg )

Add a resource to the scheduler. Parameters arg – The resource to add.

inline std :: unordered_map < std :: string , std :: shared_ptr < Resource > > & resources ( )

Get the resources of the scheduler. Returns The resources of the scheduler.

virtual std :: shared_ptr < Clock > clock ( ) = 0

Get the Clock used by the scheduler. Returns The Clock used by the scheduler.

inline virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec )

Define the scheduler specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the scheduler. This function is called after the scheduler is created by holoscan::Fragment::make_scheduler().

virtual YAML :: Node to_yaml_node ( ) const override

Get a YAML representation of the scheduler. Returns YAML node including the base component properties, component spec and resources.

virtual void reset_backend_objects ( ) override

Reset any backend-specific objects.

Protected Attributes