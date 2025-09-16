NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0  Program Listing for File README.md

Program Listing for File README.md

Return to documentation for file (gxf_extensions/README.md)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# GXF extensions

See the User Guide for details regarding the extensions in GXF and Holoscan SDK, and for instructions to build your own extensions

- `gxf_holoscan_wrapper`: includes the `holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapper` codelet. It is used as a utility base class to wrap a holoscan operator to interface with the GXF framework.
- `ucx`: includes `nvidia::holoscan::UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer` which is a `nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer` that handles serialization and deserialization of `holoscan::Message` and `holoscan::Tensor` types over a Unified Communication X (UCX) network connection. UCX is used by Holoscan SDK to send data between fragments of distributed applications. This extension must be used in combination with standard GXF UCX extension components. Specifically, this `UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer` is intended for use by the `UcxEntitySerializer` where it can operate alongside the `UcxComponentSerializer` that serializes GXF-specific types (`nvidia::gxf::Tensor`, `nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer`, etc.).

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here