Struct DataEntry
Defined in File async_data_logger.hpp
-
struct DataEntry
Entry for data queue (may have metadata only, no tensor content)
Public Types
-
enum Type
Values:
-
enumerator Generic
-
enumerator TensorData
-
enumerator TensorMapData
Public Functions
-
inline DataEntry()
Public Members
-
Type type
-
std::string unique_id
-
int64_t acquisition_timestamp
externally specified acquisition timestamp
-
int64_t emit_timestamp
time when emit (or receive) was called
-
std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> metadata = {}
