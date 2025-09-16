Graph Specification

The graph contains nodes which follow an entity-component design pattern implementing the “composition over inheritance” paradigm. A node itself is just a lightweight object which owns components. Components define how a node interacts with the rest of the applications. For example, nodes be connected to pass data between each other. A special component, called compute component, is used to execute the code based on certain rules. Typically a compute component would receive data, execute some computation, and publish data.

A graph is a data-driven representation of an AI application. Implementing an application by using programming code to create and link objects results in a monolithic and hard to maintain program. Instead, a graph object is used to structure an application. The graph can be created using specialized tools and it can be analyzed to identify potential problems or performance bottlenecks. The graph is loaded by the graph runtime to be executed.

The functional blocks of a graph are defined by the set of nodes which the graph owns. Nodes can be queried via the graph using certain query functions. For example, it is possible to search for a node by its name.

A subgraph is a graph with additional node for interfaces. It points to the components which are accessible outside this graph. In order to use a subgraph in an existing graph or subgraph, you need to create an entity where a component of the type nvidia::gxf::Subgraph is contained. Inside the Subgraph component, a corresponding subgraph can be loaded from the yaml file indicated by location property and instantiated in the parent graph.

The system makes the components from interface available to the parent graph when a sub-graph is loaded in the parent graph. It allows users to link subgraphs in parent with defined interface.

A subgraph interface can be defined as follows:

Copy Copied! --- interfaces: - name: iname # the name of the interface for the access from the parent graph target: n_entity/n_component # the true component in the subgraph that is represented by the interface

Graph Specification uses an entity-component design principle for nodes. This means that a node is a lightweight object whose main purpose is to own components. A node is a composition of components. Every component is in exactly one node. In order to customize a node, you do not derive from node as a base class, but instead compose objects out of components. Components can be used to provide a rich set of functionality to a node and thus to an application.

Components are the main functional blocks of an application. Graph runtime provides a couple of components which implement features like properties, code execution, rules and message passing. It also allows you to extend the runtime by injecting your own custom components with custom features to fit a specific use case.

The most common component is a codelet or compute component which is used for data processing and code execution. To implement a custom codelet, you’ll need to implement a certain set of functions like start and stop . A special system – the scheduler – will call these functions at the specified time. Typical examples of triggering code execution are: receiving a new message from another node, or performing work on a regular schedule based on a time trigger.

Nodes can receive data from other nodes by connecting them with an edge. This essential feature allows a graph to represent a compute pipeline or a complicated AI application. An input to a node is called sink while an output is called source. There can be zero, one, or multiple inputs and outputs. A source can be connected to multiple sinks, and a sink can be connected to multiple sources.

An extension is a compiled shared library of a logical group of component type definitions and their implementations along with any other asset files that are required for execution of the components. Some examples of asset files are model files, shared libraries that the extension library links to and hence required to run, header and development files that enable development of additional components, and extensions that use components from the extension.

An extension library is a runtime loadable module compiled with component information in a standard format that allows the graph runtime to load the extension and retrieve further information from it to:

Allow the runtime to create components using the component types in the extension.

Query information regarding the component types in the extension: The component type name The base type of the component A string description of the component Information of parameters of the component – parameter name, type, description, etc.

Query information regarding the extension itself – Name of the extension, version, license, author, and a string description of the extension.