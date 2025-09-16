NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
NetworkExtension

Extension for communications external to a computation graph.

  • UUID: f50665e5-ade2-f71b-de2a-2380614b1725

  • Version: 1.0.0

  • Author: NVIDIA

  • License: LICENSE

Interfaces

Components

nvidia::gxf::TcpClient

Codelet that functions as a client in a TCP connection.

  • Component ID: 9d5955c7-8fda-22c7-f18f-ea5e2d195be9

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Parameters

receivers

List of receivers to receive entities from.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

  • Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>

transmitters

List of transmitters to publish entities to.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

  • Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>>

serializers

List of component serializers to serialize and de-serialize entities.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

  • Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer>>

address

Address of TCP server.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

port

Port of TCP server.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32

timeout_ms

Time in milliseconds to wait before retrying connection to TCP server.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

maximum_attempts

Maximum number of attempts for I/O operations before failing.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

nvidia::gxf::TcpServer

Codelet that functions as a server in a TCP connection.

  • Component ID: a3e0e42d-e32e-73ab-ef83-fbb311310759

  • Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Parameters

receivers

List of receivers to receive entities from.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

  • Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>

transmitters

List of transmitters to publish entities to.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

  • Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>>

serializers

List of component serializers to serialize and de-serialize entities.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

  • Custom Type: std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer>>

address

Address of TCP server.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

port

Port of TCP server.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32

timeout_ms

Time in milliseconds to wait before retrying connection to TCP client.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

maximum_attempts

Maximum number of attempts for I/O operations before failing.

  • Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

  • Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
