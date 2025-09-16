NetworkExtension
Extension for communications external to a computation graph.
UUID:
f50665e5-ade2-f71b-de2a-2380614b1725
Version:
1.0.0
Author:
NVIDIA
License:
LICENSE
nvidia::gxf::TcpClient
Codelet that functions as a client in a TCP connection.
Component ID:
9d5955c7-8fda-22c7-f18f-ea5e2d195be9
Base Type:
nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Parameters
receivers
List of receivers to receive entities from.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM
Custom Type:
std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>
transmitters
List of transmitters to publish entities to.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM
Custom Type:
std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>>
serializers
List of component serializers to serialize and de-serialize entities.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM
Custom Type:
std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer>>
address
Address of TCP server.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING
port
Port of TCP server.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32
timeout_ms
Time in milliseconds to wait before retrying connection to TCP server.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
maximum_attempts
Maximum number of attempts for I/O operations before failing.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
nvidia::gxf::TcpServer
Codelet that functions as a server in a TCP connection.
Component ID:
a3e0e42d-e32e-73ab-ef83-fbb311310759
Base Type:
nvidia::gxf::Codelet
Parameters
receivers
List of receivers to receive entities from.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM
Custom Type:
std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>
transmitters
List of transmitters to publish entities to.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM
Custom Type:
std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>>
serializers
List of component serializers to serialize and de-serialize entities.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM
Custom Type:
std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer>>
address
Address of TCP server.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING
port
Port of TCP server.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32
timeout_ms
Time in milliseconds to wait before retrying connection to TCP client.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64
maximum_attempts
Maximum number of attempts for I/O operations before failing.
Flags:
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE
Type:
GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64