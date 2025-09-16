NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Template Class holoscan_scoped_range_in

Template Class holoscan_scoped_range_in

Class Documentation

template<class D = domain::global>
class holoscan_scoped_range_in

Public Functions

inline explicit holoscan_scoped_range_in(event_attributes const &attr) noexcept
template<typename ...Args>
inline explicit holoscan_scoped_range_in(Args const&... args) noexcept
inline holoscan_scoped_range_in() noexcept
void *operator new(std::size_t) = delete
holoscan_scoped_range_in(holoscan_scoped_range_in const&) = delete
holoscan_scoped_range_in &operator=(holoscan_scoped_range_in const&) = delete
holoscan_scoped_range_in(holoscan_scoped_range_in&&) = delete
holoscan_scoped_range_in &operator=(holoscan_scoped_range_in&&) = delete
inline ~holoscan_scoped_range_in() noexcept
Previous Class SpdlogLogger
Next Enum AppWorkerTerminationCode
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here