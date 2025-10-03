NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
Define HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER

Define Documentation

HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(TYPE)

This macro defining a YAML converter which throws for unsupported types.

Background: Holoscan supports setting parameters through YAML files. But for some parameters accepted by the receiver operators like callbacks it makes no sense to specify them in YAML files. Therefore use a converter which throws for these types.

Tparam TYPE
