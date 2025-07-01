NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Function holoscan::inference::report_error
Defined in File holoinfer_utils.hpp
int holoscan::inference::report_error(const std::string &module, const std::string &submodule)
Reports error with module, submodule and message, but does not throw an exception
- Parameters
module – Module of error occurrence
submodule – Submodule/Function of error occurrence with the error message (as string)
