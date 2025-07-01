NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Function holoscan::inference::inference_validity_check
Defined in File holoinfer_utils.hpp
-
InferStatus holoscan::inference::inference_validity_check(const Mappings &model_path_map, const MultiMappings &pre_processor_map, const MultiMappings &inference_map, std::vector<std::string> &in_tensor_names, std::vector<std::string> &out_tensor_names)
Checks for correctness of inference parameters from configuration.
- Parameters
model_path_map – Map with model name as key, path to model as value
pre_processor_map – Map of model name as key, mapped to vector of tensor names
inference_map – Map with model name as key, mapped to vector of output tensor names
in_tensor_names – Input tensor names
out_tensor_names – Output tensor names
-
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
Previous Function holoscan::inference::get_element_size
Next Function holoscan::inference::is_platform_aarch64