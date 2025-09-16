Program Listing for File expected.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/expected.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXPECTED_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXPECTED_HPP
#include <tl/expected.hpp>
#include <utility>
namespace holoscan {
template <class T, class E>
using expected = tl::expected<T, E>;
template <class E>
using unexpected = tl::unexpected<E>;
template <class E>
using bad_expected_access = tl::bad_expected_access<E>;
using unexpect_t = tl::unexpect_t;
static constexpr unexpect_t unexpect{}; // codespell-ignore
template <class E>
static inline constexpr unexpected<E> make_unexpected(E&& e) {
return unexpected<E>{std::forward<E>(e)};
}
// Extracts the error code as an unexpected.
template <class T, class E>
unexpected<E> forward_error(const expected<T, E>& expected) {
return unexpected<E>{expected.error()};
}
// Extracts the error code as an unexpected.
template <class T, class E>
unexpected<E> forward_error(expected<T, E>&& expected) {
return make_unexpected(expected.error());
}
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXPECTED_HPP */