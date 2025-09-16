Program Listing for File graph.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPH_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPH_HPP
#include <functional>
#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <set>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "./common.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
class Operator;
// Graph type aliases
// for operator graph
using OperatorNodeType = std::shared_ptr<Operator>;
using OperatorEdgeDataElementType =
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::set<std::string, std::less<>>>;
using OperatorGraph = Graph<OperatorNodeType, OperatorEdgeDataElementType>;
// for fragment graph
using FragmentNodeType = std::shared_ptr<Fragment>;
using FragmentEdgeDataElementType =
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::set<std::string, std::less<>>>;
using FragmentGraph = Graph<FragmentNodeType, FragmentEdgeDataElementType>;
template <typename NodeT = OperatorNodeType,
typename EdgeDataElementT = OperatorEdgeDataElementType>
class Graph {
public:
using NodeType = NodeT;
using NodePredicate = std::function<bool(const NodeT&)>;
using EdgeDataElementType = EdgeDataElementT;
using EdgeDataType = std::shared_ptr<EdgeDataElementT>;
Graph() = default;
virtual ~Graph() = default;
// Delete the copy constructor and assignment operator to prevent copying.
Graph(const Graph&) = delete;
Graph& operator=(const Graph&) = delete;
virtual void add_node(const NodeT& node) = 0;
virtual void add_flow(const NodeType& node_u, const NodeType& node_v,
const EdgeDataType& port_map) = 0;
virtual std::optional<EdgeDataType> get_port_map(const NodeType& node_u,
const NodeType& node_v) const = 0;
virtual bool is_empty() const {
return !find_node([](const NodeType&) { return true; });
}
virtual bool is_root(const NodeType& node) const = 0;
virtual bool is_user_defined_root(const NodeType& node) const = 0;
virtual bool is_leaf(const NodeType& node) const = 0;
virtual std::vector<NodeType> has_cycle() const = 0;
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_root_nodes() const = 0;
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_nodes() const = 0;
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_next_nodes(const NodeType& node) const = 0;
virtual size_t get_outdegree(const NodeType& node, const std::string& port_name) const = 0;
virtual NodeType find_node(const NodePredicate& pred) const = 0;
virtual NodeType find_node(const NodeType& node) const = 0;
virtual NodeType find_node(const std::string& name) const = 0;
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_previous_nodes(const NodeType& node) const = 0;
virtual void context(void* context) { context_ = context; }
virtual void* context() const { return context_; }
virtual void remove_node(const NodeType& node) = 0;
virtual std::pair<std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>,
std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>>
get_port_connectivity_maps() const = 0;
virtual std::string port_map_description() const = 0;
protected:
void* context_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPH_HPP */