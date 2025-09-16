NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Program Listing for File gxf_component_info.hpp

Program Listing for File gxf_component_info.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_component_info.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_INFO_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_INFO_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>

#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>

#include "holoscan/core/arg.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class ComponentInfo {
 public:
  static constexpr int MAX_PARAM_COUNT = 512;

  ComponentInfo(gxf_context_t context, gxf_tid_t tid);

  ~ComponentInfo();

  static ArgType get_arg_type(const gxf_parameter_info_t& param_info);

  gxf_tid_t receiver_tid() const;

  gxf_tid_t transmitter_tid() const;

  const gxf_component_info_t& component_info() const;

  const std::vector<const char*>& parameter_keys() const;

  const std::vector<gxf_parameter_info_t>& parameter_infos() const;

  const std::unordered_map<std::string, gxf_parameter_info_t>& parameter_info_map() const;

  const std::vector<const char*>& receiver_parameters() const;

  const std::vector<const char*>& transmitter_parameters() const;

  const std::vector<const char*>& normal_parameters() const;

 private:
  gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr;
  gxf_tid_t component_tid_ = GxfTidNull();
  gxf_component_info_t component_info_{};
  std::vector<const char*> parameter_keys_;
  std::vector<gxf_parameter_info_t> parameter_infos_;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, gxf_parameter_info_t> parameter_info_map_;
  std::vector<const char*> receiver_parameters_;
  std::vector<const char*> transmitter_parameters_;
  std::vector<const char*> normal_parameters_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_INFO_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here