NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Program Listing for File gxf_extension_registrar.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_extension_registrar.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXTENSION_REGISTRAR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXTENSION_REGISTRAR_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>

#include <random>
#include <set>
#include <memory>

#include <gxf/core/expected.hpp>
#include <gxf/std/default_extension.hpp>
#include "../common.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class GXFExtensionRegistrar {
 public:
  enum class TypeKind {
    kExtension,
    kComponent,
  };

  GXFExtensionRegistrar() = delete;

  explicit GXFExtensionRegistrar(gxf_context_t context, const char* extension_name,
                                 const char* extension_description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0}) {
    reset(context, extension_name, extension_description, tid);
  }

  static gxf_tid_t create_random_tid() {
    std::random_device device;
    std::mt19937_64 rng(device());
    std::uniform_int_distribution<uint64_t> dist;
    gxf_tid_t tid = {dist(rng), dist(rng)};
    return tid;
  }

  bool is_allocated(gxf_tid_t tid, TypeKind kind) const {
    switch (kind) {
      case TypeKind::kExtension: {
        gxf_extension_info_t extension_info;
        auto result = GxfExtensionInfo(context_, tid, &extension_info);
        if (!result) {
          return false;
        }
        break;
      }
      case TypeKind::kComponent: {
        gxf_component_info_t component_info;
        auto result = GxfComponentInfo(context_, tid, &component_info);
        if (!result) {
          return false;
        }
        break;
      }
    }

    return allocated_tids_.find(tid) != allocated_tids_.end();
  }

  gxf_tid_t allocate_tid(TypeKind kind) {
    gxf_tid_t tid = create_random_tid();
    while (is_allocated(tid, kind)) {
      tid = create_random_tid();
    }
    return tid;
  }

  template <typename T, typename Base>
  bool add_component(const char* description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0}) {
    if (tid == GxfTidNull() || is_allocated(tid, TypeKind::kComponent)) {
      tid = allocate_tid(TypeKind::kComponent);
    }

    allocated_tids_.insert(tid);

    const nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result = factory_->add<T, Base>(tid, description);
    if (!result) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to add component to the GXF extension: {}",
                         GxfResultStr(result.error()));
      return false;
    }

    return true;
  }

  template <typename T>
  bool add_type(const char* description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0}) {
    if (tid == GxfTidNull() || is_allocated(tid, TypeKind::kComponent)) {
      tid = allocate_tid(TypeKind::kComponent);
    }

    allocated_tids_.insert(tid);

    const nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result = factory_->add<T>(tid, description);
    if (!result) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to add type to the GXF extension: {}",
                         GxfResultStr(result.error()));
      return false;
    }

    return true;
  }

  bool register_extension(nvidia::gxf::Extension** out_extension_ptr = nullptr) {
    if (!factory_) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("GXF Extension factory is not initialized");
      return false;
    }

    auto check_result = factory_->checkInfo();
    if (!check_result) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to check the GXF extension information: {}",
                         GxfResultStr(check_result.error()));
      return false;
    }

    nvidia::gxf::Extension* extension = factory_.release();

    // Set the extension pointer if provided.
    if (out_extension_ptr != nullptr) {
      if (extension != nullptr) {
        *out_extension_ptr = extension;
      } else {
        *out_extension_ptr = nullptr;
      }
    }

    gxf_result_t result = GxfLoadExtensionFromPointer(context_, extension);
    if (result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to register the GXF extension: {}", GxfResultStr(result));
      return false;
    }
    return true;
  }

  void reset(gxf_context_t context, const char* extension_name,
             const char* extension_description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0}) {
    context_ = context;
    factory_ = std::make_unique<nvidia::gxf::DefaultExtension>();
    allocated_tids_.clear();

    if (tid == GxfTidNull() || is_allocated(tid, TypeKind::kExtension)) {
      tid = allocate_tid(TypeKind::kExtension);
    }

    allocated_tids_.insert(tid);
    extension_tid_ = tid;

    if (!factory_) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Error creating GXF extension factory");
      return;
    }

    // Set the extension information.
    const nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result = factory_->setInfo(
        extension_tid_, extension_name, extension_description, "NVIDIA", "1.0.0", "Apache 2.0");
    if (!result) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to set the GXF extension information: {}",
                         GxfResultStr(result.error()));
      return;
    }
  }

 private:
  gxf_context_t context_ = nullptr;
  std::unique_ptr<nvidia::gxf::DefaultExtension> factory_;
  std::set<gxf_tid_t> allocated_tids_;
  gxf_tid_t extension_tid_ = {0, 0};
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXTENSION_REGISTRAR_HPP */

content here