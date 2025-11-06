Program Listing for File forward_op.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_COMMON_FORWARD_OP_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_COMMON_FORWARD_OP_HPP #include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { class ForwardOp : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(ForwardOp) ForwardOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext& context) override; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_COMMON_FORWARD_OP_HPP */