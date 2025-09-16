Program Listing for File bayer_demosaic.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP
#include <npp.h>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
class BayerDemosaicOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(BayerDemosaicOp)
BayerDemosaicOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
void stop() override;
private:
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> receiver_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> transmitter_;
Parameter<std::string> in_tensor_name_;
Parameter<std::string> out_tensor_name_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> pool_;
Parameter<int> bayer_interp_mode_;
Parameter<int> bayer_grid_pos_;
Parameter<bool> generate_alpha_;
Parameter<int> alpha_value_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_{};
NppStreamContext npp_stream_ctx_{};
// defaults here will be overridden later by parameter defaults in setup method
NppiInterpolationMode npp_bayer_interp_mode_ = NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED;
NppiBayerGridPosition npp_bayer_grid_pos_ = NPPI_BAYER_GBRG;
nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer device_scratch_buffer_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_BAYER_DEMOSAIC_HPP */