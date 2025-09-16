NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Program Listing for File holoinfer_utils.hpp

Program Listing for File holoinfer_utils.hpp

Return to documentation for file (modules/holoinfer/src/include/holoinfer_utils.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP

#include <sys/utsname.h>
#include <filesystem>
#include <map>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "holoinfer_buffer.hpp"
#include "holoinfer_constants.hpp"

// Forward declaration for YAML::Node to allow use use in header files
namespace YAML {
class Node;
}

namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {

cudaError_t check_cuda(cudaError_t result);

int _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ report_error(const std::string& module, const std::string& submodule);

void _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ raise_error(const std::string& module, const std::string& submodule);

InferStatus inference_validity_check(const Mappings& model_path_map,
                                     const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map,
                                     const MultiMappings& inference_map,
                                     std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names,
                                     std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names);

InferStatus processor_validity_check(const MultiMappings& processed_map,
                                     const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names,
                                     const std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names);

bool is_platform_aarch64();

void timer_init(TimePoint& _t);

int timer_check(TimePoint& start, TimePoint& end, const std::string& module);

void string_split(const std::string& line, std::vector<std::string>& tokens, char c);

InferStatus tensor_dimension_check(const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map,
                                   const DimType& model_input_dimensions,
                                   const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor);

using node_type = std::map<std::string, std::map<std::string, std::string>>;

static const std::map<std::string, holoinfer_datatype> kHoloInferDataTypeMap = {
    {"kFloat32", holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32},
    {"kInt32", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int32},
    {"kInt8", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int8},
    {"kUInt8", holoinfer_datatype::h_UInt8},
    {"kInt64", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int64},
    {"kFloat16", holoinfer_datatype::h_Float16},
    {"kBool", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int8}};

InferStatus parse_yaml_node(const YAML::Node& in_config, std::vector<std::string>& names,
                            std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>& dims,
                            std::vector<std::string>& types);

}  // namespace inference
}  // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here