NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Struct PoseTreeEdgeHistory::TimedPose
Defined in File pose_tree_history.hpp
This struct is a nested type of Class PoseTreeEdgeHistory.
-
struct TimedPose
Helper structure to store the pose at a given time on the edge.
Public Members
-
Pose3d pose
3D pose that transforms the lhs frame into the rhs frame.
-
double time
Time of the pose. Needs to be strictly increasing.
-
version_t version
Version ID of the pose. Needs to be strictly increasing.
-
bool valid
If false, then it marks the edge as being disconnected from this current time. The pose does not matter.
- Pose3d pose
Previous Struct PoseTree::FrameInfo
Next Struct domain